Watch the Cast of Broadway's Frozen Perform 'For the First Time in Forever' Live!

Fans of the movie Frozen are getting a special treat!
The cast of the musical Frozen, based on the hit animated Disney movie, performed for the first time on TV Wednesday morning for a special segment on Good Morning America.
Patti Murin, who stars as Princess Anna in the Broadway musical, performed the hit song “For the First Time in Forever,” a track from the movie that sees Anna getting ready for her sister Elsa’s coronation.
And while she puts on her famous green dress, Anna realizes that she’ll finally get to spend time with people in the barren castle — and maybe ever meet “the one!”
“For the first time in forever/there’ll be magic, there’ll be fun/for the first time in forever/I could be noticed by someone,” Murin sings as she dances around on stage.
But while Anna is excited, her sister Elsa —played by Caissie Levy — is wracked with nerves about finally assuming the throne as Queen of Arendelle. She even sings a few bars of her famous song “Let It Go” in the middle of the song.
“Conceal, don’t feel/put on a show/Make one wrong move and everyone will know,” she sings.
Watch the video above for the exciting performance.