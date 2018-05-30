Watch the Cast of Broadway's Frozen Perform 'For the First Time in Forever' Live!

Fans of the movie Frozen are getting a special treat!

The cast of the musical Frozen, based on the hit animated Disney movie, performed for the first time on TV Wednesday morning for a special segment on Good Morning America.

Patti Murin, who stars as Princess Anna in the Broadway musical, performed the hit song “For the First Time in Forever,” a track from the movie that sees Anna getting ready for her sister Elsa’s coronation.

Patti Murin in Frozen: The Musical Deen van Meer

And while she puts on her famous green dress, Anna realizes that she’ll finally get to spend time with people in the barren castle — and maybe ever meet “the one!”

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOREVER! The cast of @FrozenBroadway is performing for the first time ever on TV right here this morning, and we refuse to let it go! pic.twitter.com/Cv4pzb2QV8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 30, 2018

“For the first time in forever/there’ll be magic, there’ll be fun/for the first time in forever/I could be noticed by someone,” Murin sings as she dances around on stage.

But while Anna is excited, her sister Elsa —played by Caissie Levy — is wracked with nerves about finally assuming the throne as Queen of Arendelle. She even sings a few bars of her famous song “Let It Go” in the middle of the song.

“Conceal, don’t feel/put on a show/Make one wrong move and everyone will know,” she sings.

Watch the video above for the exciting performance.