Armie Hammer and Lily James Embark on a Haunted Romance in Trailer for Netflix's Rebecca Remake

Armie Hammer and Lily James fall deeply and hauntingly in love in the trailer for the latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic gothic novel, Rebecca.

The film, set to premiere on Netflix just in time for Halloween on October 21, is the first major adaptation of the story since Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 version of the psychological thriller, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture the following year.

In the Netflix remake, Hammer stars as Maxim de Winter, a widower who embarks on a whirlwind romance with a young woman (James) he meets in Monte Carlo. The pair head back to his English estate, only for her to find that Winter’s first wife, Rebecca, has a haunting legacy that lives on in the impressive home.

Kristin Scott Thomas also stars in the film as the estate’s housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, who seems intent on keeping Rebecca’s legacy alive.

In the trailer released Tuesday, the romance between Hammer and James begins sweetly — “I’m asking you to marry me, you little fool,” he says in his proposal while holding her face in his hands — but quickly turns dark.

“You can talk to me about her,” James urges, discussing his late wife. “I have no secrets from you.”

Hammer’s character returns with, “All marriages have their secrets.”

The trailer also shows Scott Thomas delivering several haunting lines as Mrs. Danvers, telling James that Rebecca is “still here.” “Can you feel her?” she says.

“She was the love of his life,” she later adds. “I wonder what she's thinking about you — taking her husband, using her name.”

“You can't go on living in that big old house with her ghost,” another character shares, to which James unconvincingly replies, “I don’t believe in ghosts.”