Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Sing 'Downtown' for Her New Film Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her singing skills in a music video released for Last Night in Soho

Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Last Night in Soho, but she also supplies the soundtrack to the film.

The 25-year-old actress sings "Downtown," a moody song featured in the upcoming drama from Edgar Wright. In a music video for the track, released Wednesday, Taylor-Joy is shown recording "Downtown" in a studio while clips from the film play over the music.

"It's not every day you're asked to record several versions of an iconic song," Taylor-Joy wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing the montage. "The sounds of the 60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar [Wright] asked me to give it a go."

"Downtown," which was originally recorded by Petula Clark in 1965, was reimagined by Taylor-Joy for Last Night in Soho. The psychological thriller tells the story of a young fashion designer who is transported to the 1960s, where she meets Taylor-Joy's character Sandie, an aspiring singer.

While Taylor-Joy has made a name for herself so far as an actress — nabbing an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe win for her role in The Queen's Gambit — she told Den of Geek last year that she's always been passionate about singing too. Taylor-Joy said she sang so often growing up that her family jokingly called her "Duracell Bunny."

"They're like, 'Where do we find the button to switch you off?' because I'm always singing and dancing, and being a general nuisance," she told the outlet, adding that she hopes to eventually release her own music.

The star previously sang onscreen for her role in 2020's Emma, in which she played the titular role. During a scene in which she sings an English folk song on a pianoforte, Taylor-Joy told Den of Geek she "was trying to do the most breathy, overdramatic, 'Aren't I pretty when I turn my head to the left?' kind of performance of it ever."

She added, "But every time I watch it, I just cringe. I'm like, 'Oh God, this is like watching an old home movie.' It makes my skin crawl."​​

Last Night in Soho was originally set to premiere September 2020, its release delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise Turner, Matt Smith as Jack, Terence Stamp as the Silver Haired Gentleman, Diana Rigg as Miss Collins and more.