Salma Hayek shared a video of herself and Angelina Jolie for her 55th birthday

Watch Angelina Jolie Help Salma Hayek Ring in Her 55th Birthday in Fun Video

Salma Hayek is sharing her traditions with Angelina Jolie!

On Friday, Salma who turned 55 on Thursday, shared a video of herself sitting in front of a cake as Jolie, 46, sat next to her. Sami Hayek, Salma's brother, sat on her other side.

"My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie Mi hermano sami y yo enseñandole a #anjelinajolie como se hace la mordida!" Salma wrote in the caption.

In the video, those around Salma and Jolie shouted "Mordida! Mordida!" which in Mexico is a birthday tradition when the recipient's face is shoved into their cake for them to take their first bite.

As Salma leaned over the cake, Jolie kept one hand behind her Eternals costar's head as she could be overheard telling Sami, "Okay, you're going to do it."

But as the Frida star waited for Jolie to push her face into the birthday cake, she grew impatient as she urged Jolie, "Do it!"

Jolie let out a scream and leaned back into the couch and covered her face after pushing Salma's face into the dessert.

On Thursday, Salma shared a photo of herself in a blue swimsuit as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

"Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful," she wrote in the caption.

The Mexican actress has had a busy year, starring in Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, which also stars Jolie.