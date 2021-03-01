Watch Andra Day Scream as She's Surprised by Regina King After Her Golden Globes Win

Andra Day received a special surprise from one of her idols following her historic Golden Globe win on Sunday night

Andra Day is the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture (drama) — and on Sunday night she received a special congratulations from another prominent Black star.

Day showed her shock and surprise when Regina King, a fellow Golden Globe nominee for best director, crashed her Access interview on Sunday night causing the singer, 36, to scream and jump up from her seat.

As Day disappeared off-screen, King, 50, could be seen wearing a black face mask and jumping up and down before Day returned to the screen, this time behind the couch she was sitting on, to hug the One Night in Miami director.

"I cannot believe this," Day said as she hugged King, adding, "Look at you, you're so beautiful!"

When King was asked how proud she was of Day, the Oscar winner said, "Oh my God! Are you kidding me? When I found out this woman was in this hotel… she is simply beautiful."

Day won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – drama for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, making her the second Black woman to win in that category, 35 years after Whoopi Goldberg became the first in 1986 for The Color Purple.

Following her win, Day told reporters in the press room she was touched on being the second Black actress to ever take home the Golden Globe in her category.

"The thing that I take [more] than anything is the strength of a Black woman ... it's one of the things I'm so grateful for [with] this win," she said. "But to know that the last person who won this award was [in] The Color Purple is so not representative of how many Black women's stories have been told sensationally and need to be told."

"And amazing, talented actresses who do this," Day continued. "I go, 'Who the hell else has meatier roles and meatier stories than Black women,' you know? ... [Billie Holiday is] the godmother of civil rights, and I take that with me."

Day's win marked her second Golden Globe nomination and first win. She beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

"To all the incredible nominees. I'm in the presence of giants. ... You inspire me so much. To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday. She transformed me with this role, with her presence, with her spirit. Thanks to everybody who was a part of this incredible project," Day said in her acceptance speech.