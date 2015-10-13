VIDEO: See Saoirse Ronan's Character Return Home to Ireland in Evocative New Clip from Brooklyn

In an exclusive clip from the new 1950s drama film Brooklyn, Saoirse Ronan‘s character Eilis is reminded that there’s no place like home.

“I’d forgotten,” Eilis says as she stares out at the calm, unpopulated beach in Ireland. “This.”

The clip shows a scene from her first return home after starting a new life in Brooklyn and leaving her mother and sister behind.

Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Jim – one of Eilis’s love interests – asks if there are beaches in Brooklyn.

“Yes,” Eilis replies. “But they’re just very crowded.”

The romantic tale explores the heartache and excitement of young love and living on your own for the first time in an unfamiliar city.

The film, which earned raves at the Telluride, New York and Toronto film festivals, hits theaters Nov. 6.