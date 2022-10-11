Allison Williams Deals with a Murderous Robot Doll in Wild First Trailer for Horror Movie 'M3GAN'

The M3GAN trailer is set to Taylor Swift's song "It's Nice to Have a Friend"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 02:34 PM

A high-tech robot doll in a horror movie — what could go wrong?

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for M3GAN, starring Allison Williams as a roboticist for a toy company who designs a full-sized A.I. doll named M3GAN. The robot grows extremely protective over her grieving niece (played by The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw).

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," reads an official synopsis for the film. "Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

Gemma becomes the guardian of her orphaned 8-year-old niece Cady and decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady to keep her company — leading to deadly outcomes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

M3gan Movie Poster
Universal Pictures

"Ever since I was little, I dreamed of this perfect toy that would protect a kid from ever feeling lonely or sad," Gemma tells Cady in the trailer.

Gemma explains to M3GAN that her goal "is to protect Cady from harm, both physical and emotional," and the pair initially appear to get along well, dancing and playing together.

However, Gemma's colleagues grow concerned that both Cady and M3GAN may develop "emotional connections that are too hard to untangle," and when M3GAN provides unwanted parenting advice during a dinner conversation, the android refuses to turn off and quickly proves unyielding.

(from left) M3GAN and Cady (Violet McGraw) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

"Don't worry, Cady, I won't let anything harm you," M3gan tells Cady in the trailer, as scenes show her chasing a bully through the woods. "Ever again."

The trailer, set to Taylor Swift's 2019 song "It's Nice to Have a Friend," shows the extreme and violent lengths M3GAN goes to in the name of keeping her human companion safe, leading to a confrontation between her and Gemma, as well as some creepy dance moves from the doll herself.

(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone and produced by James Wan, who has also produced similar toy-themed horror movies like Annabelle in addition to his work with the Saw franchise. Blumhouse's Jason Blum also produces the film from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, who wrote last year's Malignant.

In addition to Williams and McGraw, M3GAN stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is in theaters Jan. 13.

Related Articles
2022 Cinemacon Portrait Studio
Allison Williams Makes First Public Appearance Since News She Welcomed Baby Boy
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Marlow Barkley as NEMO and Jason Momoa as FLIP in Slumberland
Jason Momoa Is an Outlaw of Dreams in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Slumberland'
The Super Mario Bros Movie Official Teaser Trailer58-06102022
Hear Chris Pratt Voice Mario in First Teaser Trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'
Jennifer Lawrence - Causeway Apple TV
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Emotional First Trailer for 'Causeway'
The Same Storm trailer
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
Lindsay Lohan Plays a Spoiled Heiress with Amnesia in 'Falling for Christmas' First Trailer
Jennifer Lopez THE MOTHER | Official Teaser | Netflix
Jennifer Lopez Plays Deadly Assassin Saving Her Estranged Daughter in 'The Mother' Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Play 1920s Hollywood Stars Ready to 'Party Forever' in 'Babylon' Trailer
See Daniel Radcliffe in First Full Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
See Daniel Radcliffe in the First Full Trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
The Swimmers. (L to R) Manal Issa as Sara Mardini, Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini in The Swimmers. Cr. Ali Güler/Netflix © 2022
See the First Trailer for Buzzed-About TIFF Drama 'The Swimmers' Based on an Inspiring True Story
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
The Nanny
See First Trailer for Sundance Winner 'Nanny' — Which Director Nikyatu Jusu Calls a 'Sexy Fever Dream'