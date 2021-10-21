Watch Adele Deliver Her Al Pacino Impersonation During Vogue's 73 Questions: 'Hoo-ah!'

Adele couldn’t resist sharing her impersonation of Al Pacino and her thoughts on the next James Bond

Adele does a killer Al Pacino impersonation!

The singer took part in Vogue's "73 Questions" segment where she showed off her Pacino impression while promoting her latest album 30.

When the interviewer told Adele, "I heard you do a killer Al Pacino impression," the singer smiled and said, "I think it's good."

"It's 'Hoo-ah!'" she said, adding it was from "his role in Scent of a Woman."

"Maybe it tanked? Yeah," she joked.

Later in the video, Adele revealed her choice for Daniel Craig's replacement as James Bond.

"I mean, it's a tough one," she said. "There's been lots of different choices and stuff but I would like Jonathan Major to be the next Bond but I don't know if that's allowed because he's American."

Major has starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods. If not Major, then Adele said she would be happy with Idris Elba.

Adele previously recorded a single for the 2012 Bond film Skyfall while she was pregnant with her son, Angelo.

The latest Bond installment, No Time To Die, is now in theaters with a single of the same name by Billie Eilish.

The film is Craig's last foray as 007 after shooting to stardom with 2006's Casino Royale.