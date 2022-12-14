Watch Adam Driver Fight Dinosaurs in '65' Trailer

Adam Driver is going prehistoric.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the trailer for Driver's new film, 65, which features the 39-year-old actor as a futuristic space-faring pilot named Mills, whose spaceship suffers a "catastrophic crash on an unknown planet" that turns out to be Earth 65 million years ago, according to an official synopsis for the movie.

Mills' crash-landing leaves only two survivors from his ship of 35 passengers: himself and a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), whom he assumes protection over.

The two-minute, 37 seconds-long trailer teases Mills' realization that the unfamiliar, wild planet he's crash-landed on after a collision with an unknown asteroid system is the same as his own Earth, as the trailer suggests Mills was part of a search for a new planet for humanity to inhabit.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

The first look at Driver's new movie also teases at his battles with prehistoric predators who see the futuristic humans as prey, while Mills is armed only with the weapons and equipment at his disposal from the ship.

To make a rescue possible, Mills and Koa maneuver "across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive," according to a synopsis for the film.

In addition to Driver and Greenblatt, 65 also stars Chloe Coleman, who also appears in the new movie Avatar: The Way of Water in December. Greenblatt previously appeared as the younger version of Zoe Saldaña's Marvel Cinematic Universe character Gamora in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, according to Variety.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who previously collaborated as screenwriters for John Krasinski's 2018 sci-fi horror hit A Quiet Place. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness filmmaker Sam Raimi is a producer on the upcoming movie.

Composer Danny Elfman, who notably scored the most recent Doctor Strange movie as well as 63-year-old Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, provides the score for 65, according to Variety.

65 releases in theaters March 10, 2023.