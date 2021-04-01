Storm Reid has been hearing back from colleges she applied to, and finally got into her dream school

Watch A Wrinkle in Time's Storm Reid Cry as She Learns She Got Accepted to USC

Storm Reid got the best news from her dream school.

The 17-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she was accepted into the University of Southern California (USC), the one school she had been waiting to hear back from. On Thursday, Reid posted a sweet video of the emotional moment she learned of her acceptance to celebrate with her fans.

"I've been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this. Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I've been waiting on this one for a hot minute. WE GOT INTO USC BABY," Reid wrote in the post.

In the video, Reid's mom films as the actress nervously navigates to the admissions page while she's on FaceTime with two other people. They're all giving her words of encouragement as she sheds nervous tears before learning the big news.

"Been waiting on this all day. I can't open it," she says as she starts tearing up.

Reid then starts sobbing as her mom asks what happened and she tearfully announces she got in.

In an interview looking back at her groundbreaking role in A Wrinkle in Time, Reid recalled fans reaching out about the leap in big-screen representation.

"When the film came out, little girls would come up to me and say, 'Thank you for allowing me to see a girl who looks like me save the world,' " she told InStyle last year. "That's when I realized my career was bigger than myself."

A Wrinkle in Time also starred Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah Winfrey — three Hollywood role models Reid said she's glad to have supporting her.