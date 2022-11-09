Warren Beatty Sued by Woman for Allegedly Raping Her in 1973 When She Was a Teenager

Warren Beatty is being sued for allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting a teenager.

A 63-year-old woman filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, claiming the actor raped her nearly fifty years ago when she was 14.

While the suit does not use Beatty's name, it instead describes the defendant as the actor who portrayed "Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde" and earned him "an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor."

A legal representative for the actor, 85, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While the woman was named in the suit, PEOPLE does not identify victims and alleged victims of sexual assaults.

According to the lawsuit, the then-teenager met Beatty on a film set in 1973 where he allegedly "paid undue attention" to her and "commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and instructed her to call him."

In the document, the plaintiff says she was "thrilled by the attention and invitation from" Beatty, and alleged she met up several times with the actor at a hotel he was living at.

Over the course of 1973, while the woman was 14 and 15, the actor allegedly "used his position and status as an adult, and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with Plaintiff on multiple occasions."

Due to the alleged actions of Beatty, the woman states she has "suffered and continues to suffer great pain of mind and body, shock, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress including embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliations, and loss of enjoyment of life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She is seeking damages for psychological, mental and emotional distress "she's suffered and will continue to suffer."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.