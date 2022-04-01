Warren Beatty Celebrates 85th Birthday with His Children: 'Sooo Sweet'
Warren Beatty's kids are showering him in birthday love.
On Twitter Thursday, the Hollywood icon's daughter Isabel posted a posted with her dad and brother Benjamin cozied up on a couch before a chocolate cake with candles, in honor of the actor's 85th birthday March 30.
"Deleting this in a lil bit but i think its sooo sweet so i post," she captioned the candid. Later, she commented, "Not deleting, the energy is too sweet to delete !"
Beatty is married to Death on the Nile actress Annette Bening, 63. The actors wed in 1992, and went on to welcome four children together: Stephen, 30, an artist and writer, Ben, 27, an actor, Isabel, 25, a writer and film student, and Ella, 21, an acting student.
Beatty was born in Richmond, Virginia in 1937, the son of two educators and the younger brother of Shirley MacLaine. He got his start in Hollywood at age 23, hitting it big with his movie debut in Splendor in the Grass, opposite Natalie Wood.
He went on to produce and star in the blockbuster Bonnie and Clyde in 1967, repeating the feat again with Heaven Can Wait (1978) and Reds, which he won Best Director for at the 1982 Academy Awards.
Some of the actor-director's notable hits include Dick Tracy (1990), Bugsy (1991), Bulworth (1998) and most recently, Rules Don't Apply (2016).
He received the Irving G. Thalberg Award, the highest honor from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in 1998, the Kennedy Center Honors in 2004, and the lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute in 2008.
Looking back on all he accomplished, Beatty told PEOPLE in 2016, "People always ask why I don't work more. The truth is, it's because I've also had a life.
"The biggest thing that's ever happened to me is my children and Annette," the star said at the time. "That's bigger than fame, and it came not a moment too soon."