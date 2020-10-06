The studio also shifted the release dates for other films, including The Flash and Shazam 2, while taking select films off of the release calendar altogether

Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Schedule, Will Move The Batman to 2022 and Matrix 4 to 2021

Warner Bros. Studios is shifting around its release schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, the entertainment conglomerate is switching up numerous release dates for its many scheduled films, citing production delays as the root cause of the shift in scheduling.

The Batman, a new take on the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, has been delayed from Oct. 1, 2021 to Mar. 4, 2022, while Matrix 4 has been moved up from its Apr. 1, 2022 release date to Dec. 22, 2021.

The studio also moved The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, which has been delayed from its June 2, 2022 date to Nov. 4, 2022, while Shazam 2 will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023 instead of its original date of Nov. 4, 2022.

Warner Bros. has also taken two releases off of their calendar altogether: the Dwayne Johnson-fronted Black Adam, set for Dec. 22, 2021, and video game adaptation Minecraft, set for Mar. 3, 2022.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. similarly announced that it would no longer premiere Dune this year as the current global health crisis continues to affect the film industry.

Warner Bros. has not officially released a new date of release for the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie but the new date is set to be scheduled for October 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 has also been delayed from October to Dec. 25. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman was originally scheduled to hit theaters in early June of this year and then mid-August before it got bumped once more to October and now December.

The lineup change for the various films comes about as theaters across the nation continue to deal with COVID-19.

Regal Cinemas — the second-biggest movie theater chain in the country — announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending operations amid the pandemic.

Cineworld, the U.K. parent company of Regal, said that it will temporarily shut down all of its 536 Regal movie theater locations in the United States, effective this Thursday, Oct. 8.