Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hinted that The Flash is still set to be released despite Ezra Miller's numerous recent scandals and uncertainty facing projects crafted by Warner Bros.

By
Published on August 4, 2022 08:14 PM
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller's The Flash is receiving praise from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

During the company's Q2 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav, 62, spoke highly about the upcoming film, hinting that it is still set to be released despite Miller's numerous recent scandals and uncertainty facing projects crafted by Warner Bros., Variety reported.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Zaslav said, per the outlet. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them."

He added: "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Flash, in which Warner Bros. reportedly invested $200 million, wrapped production last fall and is currently due to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller, 29 — who stars as Barry Allen, aka the Flash — has recently been involved in numerous controversies surrounding alleged abusive behavior.

Back in June, the mother of a 12-year-old Greenfield, Massachusetts, child was granted a temporary order of protection forbidding the movie star, who identifies as transgender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, from contacting the minor after a February incident.

Days before the story about the Massachusetts family broke, the parents of 18-year-old North Dakota resident Takota Iron Eyes were granted an order of protection against Miller by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

Miller was also twice arrested in Hawaii in March and April for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. (One couple decided to later drop a restraining order.)

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

Zaslav's decision to promote The Flash comes shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works Warner Bros. film Batgirl will no longer be released, according to outlets such as Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The DC Comics movie — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — has been scrapped entirely, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Sources told THR that the film was a casualty of a new corporate strategy from Zaslav, who the publication said "opted to shelve the project in order to take a tax write-down" on the movie.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but in a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

Related Articles
Leslie Grace Batgirl
'Batgirl' Canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite $90M Movie Being Nearly Complete: Reports
Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Grace Reacts to 'Batgirl' Film Being Canceled: 'Thank You for the Love and Belief'
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah attend the World Premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
SCOOB!, Scooby-Doo (voice: Frank Welker), 2020.
'Heartbroken' Directors Speak Out After 'Practically Finished' 'Scoob!' Sequel Is Scrapped by Studio
Ezra Miller The Flash
'The Flash' Star Ezra Miller Could Be Dropped from Future D.C. Comics Movies: Reports
Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next at Pier 17 on November 14, 2019 in New York City
Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter
Ezra Miller
Woman Allegedly Choked by Ezra Miller in Iceland Details Incident: 'Grabs Me By the Throat'
Ezra Miller
Hawaii Mom, Her 3 Kids Are Living at Ezra Miller's Vermont Farm with Guns Easily Accessible: Report
Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for 'URBAN DECAY' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.
Parents Claim Ezra Miller 'Brainwashed,' Is 'on the Run' with Their Teen, Who Responds in New Video
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
'Fantastic Beasts' Lines About Dumbledore's Gay Romance Cut for China, Studio Calls It 'Minor Edits'
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling's Third 'Fantastic Beasts' Has Lowest Opening Weekend of 'Harry Potter' Franchise
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
The 'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
What's Next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard After Contentious Trial? From 'Aquaman 2' to Depp's Music
Ed Sheeran attends a private view of artist Jelly Green's new exhibition "Burn" at Noho Studios on March 30, 2022 in London, England. Ukrainian Band, Antytila
Ed Sheeran Collaborates with Ukrainian Band Antytila for Remix to His Song '2Step'
Dune
A Dune Sequel Is Officially in the Works: 'This Is Only the Beginning'
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations from the Defamation Trial