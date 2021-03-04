"She just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week," Elizabeth Olsen said

WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen Says Her Mom Has Been Calling Her by the Wrong Marvel Name for Years

Elizabeth Olsen's mother finally learned the real name of her daughter's famous superhero character!

On Wednesday, the WandaVision star appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed that her mother, Jarnette Olsen, has been calling her by the wrong Marvel Cinematic Universe hero name for years.

"My mom just told me the other day that she's been calling me the 'Red Witch' for the last —she said four years, but I think I've been doing this for like six or seven," the 32-year-old actress, who portrays the Scarlet Witch (otherwise known as Wanda Maximoff) since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, told host Jimmy Fallon.

"And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week," Olsen added. "She was like, 'Why didn't you ever correct me?' And I just told her, 'I just thought you were making a joke. I didn't know that's what you thought my name was!'"

The Very Good Girls star last portrayed her role as Wanda Maximoff in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. She then jumped at the chance to reprise the superhero in the new Marvel series about Wanda and her fellow Avenger boyfriend, Vision, an all-powerful android (Paul Bettany).

The show follows the pair as they explore life as a married couple in suburbia, told via different classic TV sitcom tropes across several decades.

"It sounds so gimmicky, but it is actually part of the storytelling," Olsen told PEOPLE of the series back in January. "Why it happens is answered within the show."

She then explained that her favorite episode to film was the one set in the '70s. "I'm an '89 child. So I think, for me, I really loved The Brady Bunch Movie," the actress said.

"There was a lot of joy in being in the '70s episode for me, which was our big Brady Bunch reference," she added. "What's so fun about it is you get to allow yourself to really lean into the cheesiness of it all, which is damn fun and you don't get that opportunity quite a lot."

WandaVision began streaming on Disney+ in January and scored the largest audience of any title across all major video streaming platforms that month, according to data provided to Variety's Intelligence Platform from connected-TV analytics provider TVision.

Per Variety's report, WandaVision ranked as the most-watched show in January with an indexed audience-size figure of 8,127 (TVision determines viewing impressions by counting viewers who have watched a title for at least two minutes within a session of watching content for at least five minutes).

Meanwhile, Bridgerton — which has been renewed for a second season and became Netflix's "biggest show ever" in the month following its Christmas Day premiere — came in second with a figure of 6,808 for that month.