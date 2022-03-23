The comedian says that her wife is "working out, doing way too much," in the days leading up to Hollywood's biggest night

Wanda Sykes Jokes About Wife's Reaction to Her Oscars Hosting Gig: 'What Am I Going to Wear?'

After Wanda Sykes was first contacted about potentially hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards, the stand-up comedian and actress knew one person she couldn't share the exciting news with: Alex, her wife of 13 years.

"I can't tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every day," Sykes, 58, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Like I'll tell her, 'Oh guess what? I'm shooting a movie in Hawaii,' as I'm heading the airport," she jokes.

Upon securing the job, the Emmy winner says she was elated, but kept her reaction to herself.

As for how her wife handled the news? " 'What am I going to wear?' " Sykes recalls her saying. "It was all of that.

Sykes says that Alex is "working out, doing way too much," in the days leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

"Me? I'm just looking for some comfortable shoes," she jokes.

The couple are moms to 12-year-old twins Olivia and Lucas, and frequently express their love for each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sykes says she feels it's "important" to share that aspect of her life with her fans. "It makes a huge difference," she explains.

One of the things she loves most about Alex, who hails from France? Her French cooking!

"I'm learning how to prepare different meals," says Sykes. "And I didn't know you actually can eat cheese and drink wine every day, but apparently it's a-okay."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.