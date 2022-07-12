Wanda Sykes said that she was "shocked" when Will Smith took the stage and slapped Chris Rock

Wanda Sykes on If She'll Ever Host the Oscars Again After Will Smith Incident: 'Oh, Hell No'

Wanda Sykes is addressing whether she'd ever host the Academy Awards again.

Sykes, 58, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Tuesday, where she told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she's not interested in hosting the annual awards show in the future.

"Oh, hell no," Sykes said in response to Seacrest's question, prompting laughs from the show's hosts and its audience.

"I shouldn't say it like that," Sykes added. "You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it's something that you want to do. You do it once... I don't know if I would want to do it again. It's a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up."

Sykes co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards, held on March 27, alongside comedian Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall. The show quickly grew most notable for Will Smith's outburst during the live ceremony; Smith, 53, took to the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he took issue with a joke Rock, 57, made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, potentially being in a G.I. Jane sequel, in reference to her shaved head.

On Tuesday, Sykes told Ripa, 51, and 47-year-old Seacrest that she was "shocked" when Smith took the stage and slapped Rock.

"It was just like, what is happening? It was just shock," Sykes said. "Couldn't believe it. Shocked. And then it was like… 'okay, so everybody's going to just sit here?'"

Sykes has been critical of Smith in the months since the incident. In May, Sykes told an audience in Orlando, Florida, during a comedy tour stop that she is "still traumatized" over the event.

"I can't talk about it. I get emotional," Sykes said during the performance.

"I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an assh---," the star continued, referring to how Smith remained at the ceremony. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf-----?"

Added Sykes: "I hope he gets his s--- together. Until then, f--- him."

As Dave Karger, Turner Classic Movies host and entertainment expert, explained to PEOPLE at the time, "Will Smith's punishment is not as severe as a lifetime ban from the Oscar ceremony but it's still a steep price for him to pay. He is still eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award, as is anyone who works on a project he stars in."

"But," added Karger, "I highly doubt he will hear his name called as a nominee in the near future."

Rock, for his part, has only referenced the incident sparingly since it happened. During a standup set in May at London's Royal Albert Hall, the comedian briefly joked about the lasting effects of Smith's strike.

"I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," Rock said, according to U.K. outlet The Telegraph. "Got most of my hearing back."

"Don't expect me to talk about the bulls---," he also said, The Telegraph reports. "I'll talk about it at some point … on Netflix."

"Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive," Rock reportedly joked.

Smith resigned from the Academy before it handed down his 10-year ban. He also publicly apologized to Rock, saying that he "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear."