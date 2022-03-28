The comedian is hosting the 2022 Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall

Wanda Sykes Pointedly Compares Lord of the Rings Monster to Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars

Wanda Sykes isn't afraid to call it like she sees it.

In a pre-recorded video that aired on Sunday's Academy Awards of the comedian and co-host taking a tour of the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Sykes pointedly compared a mask of a Lord of the Rings goblin to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

"Oh, Harvey Weinstein!" Sykes quipped as she saw the display.

Weinstein, who is now serving a 23-year sentence in a New York state prison after being convicted of rape and committing a criminal sexual act, separately pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in Los Angeles in July.

Among the other jokes in Sykes' video, she also noted an empty case dedicated to Hattie McDaniel, the first African-American actress to win the Best Supporting Actress award, and said, "It also honors all the Oscars won by Black directors."

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sykes is hosting the star-studded event along fellow performers Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

"Getting to host with Regina and Amy — I mean it's an incredible night," Sykes told E! Live on the Red Carpet. "We're here to celebrate and have a great time."

Meanwhile, Hall is still pinching herself about the hosting gig. "I think every time I processed it I haven't," she told E! "Finally, when we started rehearsing on the actual stage, we're like this is really about to happen. We're really really excited."

For her part, Schumer promised that she wasn't going to hold back while hosting this year's show.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," Schumer who previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, told Extra in a recent interview. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."