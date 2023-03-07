Wanda Sykes had an instant connection with her wife Alex Sykes.

The pair first met in 2006 on a trip to Fire Island. During a November 2018 interview with The Guardian, Wanda recalled her first impression of her future wife: "Something really said to me — like, audibly — 'Wow, that's what you need, Wanda.' "

Two years later, the couple got married and Wanda publicly came out as gay a few weeks after their wedding. In 2009, Wanda and Alex welcomed twins: Olivia Lou and Lucas Clyde.

Over the years, Wanda and Alex have been by each other's sides through many ups and downs, including the comedian's breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy in 2011. They've also shared plenty of sweet moments on social media and have been very open about their love for one another.

From their first meeting on a ferry boat to raising twins, here is a look at Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes' relationship timeline.

2006: Wanda and Alex meet

Wanda and Alex met in 2006 on a ferry ride to New York's Fire Island. Coincidentally, Wanda was in the process of remodeling her kitchen when she was introduced to Alex, a French woman who sold granite countertops and happened to be single, per The Guardian.

October 25, 2008: Wanda and Alex get married

Wanda Sykes Instagram

After two years of dating, Wanda and Alex got married on Oct. 25, 2008. On their 12th anniversary in 2020, Wanda shared on Instagram that the two had only one request on their wedding day.

"In 2008, we were fighting for marriage equality. We asked are friends in lieu of gifts to support #NoProp8. Although CA Prop 8 passed, we eventually won marriage equality for the country via the Supreme Court," the comedian wrote alongside a wedding photo.

November 15, 2008: Wanda publicly comes out

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty

A few weeks later, Wanda publicly came out as gay while giving an impromptu speech at an equality rally in Las Vegas. At the time, California voters had just passed Proposition 8, a now-overturned ban on same-sex marriage.

During a 2015 appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show, Wanda said that her coming out was "not planned at all," adding that her recent marriage to Alex played a part in her spontaneous decision to announce her sexuality. "It just came out you know," Wanda shared. "Because I just got married and so instead of speaking as a supporter, I was speaking as one of the, I guess, victims."

April 27, 2009: Wanda and Alex welcome their twins

In April 2009, Wanda and Alex announced the birth of their twins. Wanda's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude came into the world safely, and that "all are happy and healthy and at home."

2011: Alex helps Wanda heal after a double mastectomy

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Wanda was diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer in February 2011 and chose to have a double mastectomy that August. Two months later, she opened up about her healing process with PEOPLE, sharing that Alex never left her side. "I was miserable. Every day I had to change the bandages and look at it, and it was not pretty at all, " she said. "We never hid anything from the kids. They were a huge part of my decision because I wanted to be around for them."

She continued, "I feel whole again, I really do. I've told them, 'Mommy's boo-boo is much better now.' "

October 2016: Wanda says Alex doesn't mind being in her comedy routines

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

During an October 2016 appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, Wanda admitted Alex was "uneasy" about their personal life being featured in her comedic performances at first, but she eventually grew to love it. "She gets upset if I don't talk about her," Wanda said.

Earlier that month, the comedian appeared on Today and shared that she avoids eye contact when making jokes about her wife on stage. "I look away, and I tell her 'just imagine while I'm up there I'm holding two big bags of money,' so that way it go down easier."

May 5, 2017: Wanda admits she can't speak French like the rest of her family

Alex is French and she speaks the language fluently along with the couple's twins. However, unlike the rest of her family, Wanda doesn't know much French, as she shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017.

"I'm picking up little words, but I can tell when they're about to pull something over on me because they speak fast and in a lower tone," she joked.

December 13, 2019: Wanda says Alex changed her mind about having kids

Charley Gallay/Getty

During an interview with NPR's Terry Gross in December 2019, the actress shared that she didn't want to have children prior to meeting Alex, but that deciding to have kids with her was easy.

"I didn't want kids. I had no vision of having kids at all," she said. "And when I met my wife, she — that was her thing. 'Look. Right upfront, I want kids.' And I was like, 'Well, can you give me, like, six months to think about it? And let's just continue dating, and then we'll see. And if I know it's not for me, then, you know, we'll just call this quits, and you go on and find somebody who wants to have kids.' "

She continued, "So [Alex] agreed, so — but after that six months, even before then, I quickly was, like, 'You know? Why wouldn't you want kids? Why wouldn't you want to start a family with this person?' And it's the best decision I've ever made."

March 7, 2020: Alex celebrates Wanda's birthday

Alex posted a tribute to Wanda on Instagram to celebrate her 56th birthday in March 2020. She shared a photo of the two of them driving in a car, captioned, "March 7th! It's my beautiful, unique, sexy, busy, funny, woman's Birthday!! 👏🏼🥂🥰. Did I say busy?? 😉 #happybirthday @iamwandasykes #joyeuxanniversaire."

February 11, 2021: Wanda shuts down rumors divorce rumors

Alex Sykes Instagram

Wanda was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2021 when the host brought up rumors that Wanda and Alex were getting divorced. The comedian responded, "Oh, God no. Oh no, everything is good here. But you're making me a little nervous though. Maybe I should go follow her on Instagram, see what she's yappin' about! But no, it's all good here. Matter of fact, we were just talking about getting a new mattress!"

"You don't invest in a new mattress if you're, you know...," DeGeneres joked. "That is proof that the marriage is lasting!"

June 27, 2021: Wanda and Alex attend the Critic's Choice Awards

Taylor Hill/Getty

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2021 Critic's Choice Awards later that year. Alex shared a photo of her and Wanda on the carpet, captioning it with rainbow and fire emojis.

October 25, 2021: Wanda and Alex celebrate their 13th anniversary

Alex Sykes Instagram

Wanda and Alex marked an impressive 13 years of marriage in October 2021. To celebrate the milestone, Alex shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing Wanda's cheek and wrote, "Guess what happened October 25, 2008?? Well… that's when we said "WE DO". 13 years later she loves me even more. 😁 I♥️U @iamwandasykes."

For her post, Wanda shared a video of her and Alex hanging out on a boat and singing Johnny Cash's "You Are My Sunshine."

A few weeks later, the couple enjoyed a date night on Broadway. Alex shared on Instagram that they went to see David Byrne's American Utopia.

March 23, 2022: Wanda shares Alex's reaction to her Oscars hosting gig

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Wanda was named as a co-host of the 2022 Oscars in February 2022. The following month, the comedian told PEOPLE that her wife had one question when she heard the news: "'What am I going to wear?' It was all of that," said Wanda.

She added, "I can't tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every day. Like I'll tell her, 'Oh guess what? I'm shooting a movie in Hawaii,' as I'm heading the airport."

The couple later attended Wanda's big night together dressed to the nines on March 27, 2022. They then celebrated at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which Alex posted about on Instagram a few days later. "OMG! I can't believe I went to the Vanity Fair party! A dream come true. #🤩 We saw so many great artists I love," she wrote alongside a red carpet photo of her and Wanda.

June 12, 2022: Alex welcomes Wanda back home from the road

Alex Sykes Instagram

On June 12, 2022, Alex shared on Instagram that Wanda was back home after being on the road for her comedy tour. Alongside a selfie of the newly reunited pair and videos from their lake trip, she wrote, "After two sold out shows my Boo made it back to our little cabin by the lake 🏚."

February 14, 2023: Wanda and Alex celebrate Valentine's Day

Alex Sykes Instagram

For Valentine's Day 2023, Alex penned a sweet tribute to her wife on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of them kissing, "HVD to my beautiful wife and the mother of our children."

She added, "Clearly, representation matters so I want to inspire others to be true and proud of their love no matter what society may say and despite the difficulties we may face as same-sex families."