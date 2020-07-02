Walmart to Transform Parking Lots Into Drive-In Movie Theaters This Summer

The retail giant will turn 160 of its store parking lots into the outdoor cinemas for a total of 320 screenings across the country from August to October

Walmart is looking to restore movie magic to the summer season.

On Wednesday, the retail giant announced a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises that will transform 160 participating Walmart parking lots into makeshift drive-in movie theaters. There will be a total of 320 showings, from August to October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The department store chain released an illustration of what the experience will look like, though further details, including a list of locations, dates and movie titles, have not been released.

"Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿 and 🥤 service," Walmart tweeted. "Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies!"

On the official website for the initiative, Walmart called it the "most amazing family drive-in movie tour ever." The site promised that the pop-ups will be "socially distanced" amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer of Walmart, said in a press release. “Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Drive-ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and of Tribeca Enterprises, in a press release. "But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather."

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for," added Rosenthal.

RELATED VIDEO: Eiffel Tower Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown with New Safety and Hygienic Measures

The announcement comes as drive-in movie theaters have generated newfound popularity during the public health crisis, offering families and movie fans the chance for safe big-screen excursions. Traditional indoor movie theaters remain mostly shutdown during the pandemic, with major upcoming films further delaying release dates.

In May, Tribeca Enterprises announced another similar push for drive-in entertainment. Teaming up with IMAX, Tribeca revealed it will bring the cinema-going experience to cities and towns across the country

The series, which begins July 2, rolls out in markets across America with a curated selection of films, as well as special music and sporting events. Tribeca also works with local vendors to support small businesses and make the experience truly unique to each community.