A Walk To Remember Turns 20: Celebrate with These Throwbacks and Fun Facts from the Film

Sparks revealed that the character of Jamie Sullivan (played by Moore) was inspired by his sister, Danielle Sparks Lewis, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Sparks' sister not only inspired the character of Jamie Sullivan through her actions – Sparks' sister "wore this ugly brown cardigan to school every day" and "carried a Bible, the author recalled – she also shared the same wish as the fictional character.

She told her brother that her one dream was to be married and, when she got sick, her boyfriend at the time (who inspired the character of Landon Carter) proposed to her. "And I remember thinking," Sparks said, "That's just about the sweetest thing that anyone's ever done for anybody."

He added that his sister never read the book because she didn't want to know how it ended. She passed away in June 2000.