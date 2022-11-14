'Wakanda Forever' Star Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in Marvel Film 'Was a Straight Gift'

The film “represents different sides of my heritage,” the Kenyan-Mexican actress revealed in an interview with EW 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on November 14, 2022 03:21 PM
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o speaks to the media before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
Lupita Nyong'o. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty

Lupita Nyong'o was ecstatic to celebrate her heritage in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress, who plays the multi-lingual Wakandan spy Nakia in the films, talked about the opportunity to speak Spanish in the new Black Panther movie while chatting in EW's Around the Table video series.

"I was so excited about it," the 39-year-old Oscar winner said. "It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I've always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther."

The film "represents different sides of my heritage," Nyong'o said. "Being born in Mexico and having that Mesoamerican culture represented, it's something that's very close to me."

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Marvel Studios

For Nyong'o, speaking Spanish was necessary for the story: the sequel introduces new villain Namor, the ruler of Talokan, a lost city based on Aztec Legend. This isn't the first time Nyong'o's multilingual character spoke a different language.

"I always thought that was a very cool thing from the last movie that she spoke Korean, and I always thought that had never been seen before," Nyong'o said.

After the worldwide success of Black Panther in 2018, the close-knit cast and crew couldn't wait to return to Wakanda to film a sequel — until tragedy struck their familial foundation in 2020 when Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43.

Nyong'o says she didn't think they could continue with a sequel until writer/director Ryan Coogler called with a new idea for the film.

"At first, right after he passed, I just could not imagine how we go back to Wakanda," she told PEOPLE recently. "And then Ryan calls me and walks me through this story that embraces the loss and is very much asking the question, 'How do you go on after you experience tragedy and deep loss?'"

"When Chadwick died, we were in isolation in a way that was new to all of us. And we didn't have the opportunity to come together to process it," she explains.

"And so coming back to Wakanda was kind of that delayed moment of a community that lost him, coming back together. And so I was relieved personally that I didn't have to pretend that I wasn't going through grief and I could bring my grief to work and put it to good use. And I was actually eager to get back on set because I knew that that set would be populated with people who knew what I was going through. Who had the empathy, the sympathy, and were themselves going through it," she concluded.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

