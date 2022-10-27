Entertainment Movies Wakanda Forever: See All the A-List Arrivals from the Los Angeles Premiere The film's stars and supporters turned out in Los Angeles on Oct. 26 to celebrate the latest Black Panther movie By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 27, 2022 12:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 25 Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 02 of 25 Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 03 of 25 Lupita Nyong'o Amy Sussman/WireImage 04 of 25 Michael B. Jordan VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images 05 of 25 Danai Gurira & Letitia Wright Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney 06 of 25 Michaela Coel Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 07 of 25 Connie Chiume Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 08 of 25 Halle & Chlöe Bailey Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 09 of 25 Daniel Kaluuya Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 10 of 25 Kumail Nanjiani Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 11 of 25 Emily V. Gordon Amy Sussman/WireImage 12 of 25 Jameela Jamil Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 13 of 25 Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 14 of 25 Jemini Powell Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 15 of 25 Karrueche Tran Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 16 of 25 Lake Bell Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 17 of 25 Marsai Martin Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 18 of 25 Nina Parker Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 19 of 25 Quinta Brunson Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 20 of 25 Regé-Jean Page Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 21 of 25 Sheryl Lee Ralph Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 22 of 25 Simu Liu Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 23 of 25 Tessa Thompson Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images 24 of 25 Tyler Perry Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 25 of 25 Zinzi Evans & Ryan Coogler Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic