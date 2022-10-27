Wakanda Forever: See All the A-List Arrivals from the Los Angeles Premiere

The film's stars and supporters turned out in Los Angeles on Oct. 26 to celebrate the latest Black Panther movie

Published on October 27, 2022 12:10 PM
01 of 25

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
02 of 25

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
03 of 25

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Amy Sussman/WireImage
04 of 25

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
05 of 25

Danai Gurira & Letitia Wright

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney
06 of 25

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
07 of 25

Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
08 of 25

Halle & Chlöe Bailey

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
09 of 25

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
10 of 25

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
11 of 25

Emily V. Gordon

Emily V. Gordon attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Amy Sussman/WireImage
12 of 25

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
13 of 25

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
14 of 25

Jemini Powell

Jemini Powell attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
15 of 25

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
16 of 25

Lake Bell

Lake Bell at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
17 of 25

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
18 of 25

Nina Parker

Nina Parker at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
19 of 25

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
20 of 25

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
21 of 25

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
22 of 25

Simu Liu

Simu Liu attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
23 of 25

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
24 of 25

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
25 of 25

Zinzi Evans & Ryan Coogler

Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
