Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lasting impact on the first audience to see it.

On Wednesday night, Marvel Studios screened the long-anticipated sequel for the first time at its world premiere in Hollywood. After the screening, those who saw the movie are sharing their first reactions to the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe feature film entry.

Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes, making it the second-longest MCU film behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020 and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel.

An official synopsis from Marvel states that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"Takes real artistry to make something as huge & expansive as Wakanda Forever feel intimate and heartfelt," Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson wrote on Twitter. "All hail the mighty Coogler. Loved it."

Film critic Fico Cangiano wrote on Twitter early Thursday that Black Panther 2 is "fantastic."

"Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes," the critic wrote. "A beautiful tribute to Boseman's legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis called the new film "epic, especially in scope," and praised Tenoch Huerta's performance as the villain Namor.

"Emotions are heavy. Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action," Davis wrote on Twitter. "It's a lot to take in, balance so much, and is powerfully good."

Poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Courtesy Marvel Studios

Critic Tessa Smith wrote on Twitter that Wakanda Forever "feels like a war movie."

"It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain," Smith wrote. "#WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly."

Critic Orlando Nelcine shared on Twitter that Wakanda Forever "handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Courtesy Marvel Studios

"Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel," he wrote on Twitter. "Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year.

Nelcine also shared that Rihanna fans can look forward to two new songs from the singer — "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" — during the movie's credits.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu wrote on Twitter early Thursday that he had an "incredible night" at the Wakanda Forever premiere.

"No spoilers, no words. Speechless in fact," Liu, 33, wrote. "Just watch the damn movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Courtesy Marvel Studios

"Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get," Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier wrote on Twitter. "The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout."

"You feel the length but it's fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest," he added.

Black Panther hits theaters on Nov. 11.