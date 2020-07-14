Kill Bill's Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya to Play Her Daughter in Third Film: 'I Love Her'

Vivica A. Fox would love nothing more than to see Zendaya play her daughter in a potential Kill Bill: Volume 3

Vivica A. Fox has some casting ideas for a potential Kill Bill: Volume 3 — and they involve Zendaya!

The actress spoke to NME about a sequel in the Quentin Tarantino franchise, telling the magazine, “I haven’t got any official word. I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit.”

Fox, 55, played Vernita Green, an assassin who tries to kill Uma Thurman’s The Bride, only to lose her life instead, leaving behind a young daughter.

The star told the publication she hopes Tarantino might consider Zendaya, 23, for the role of Vernita’s adult daughter.

“I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ And I was like, ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’ But they meant an established actress,” Fox said, referring to the young actress who played her daughter in Kill Bill: Volume 1.

She continued, “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt and I love her.”

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like, ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox added. “Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

The Kill Bill franchise centered on The Bride (Thurman) as she sets out for revenge against Bill (David Carradine), who ordered her execution on their wedding day and kidnapped their daughter.

On a mission to find her child, The Bride confronts several of Bill's assassins, which include Vernita, Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) and O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu).

In December 2019, Tarantino spoke about a potential third installment for Kill Bill, telling Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show there was a story in the works.

"I just so happened to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said. "She was bragging about me and I was bragging about her and it was a lovely night."

And when Cohen asked about a potential Volume 3, Tarantino admitted that he had finally come up with a good idea for it.

"I do have an idea of what I would do with it," he said. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what’s happened to the Bride since then and what I would want to do. I wouldn’t want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."