Vivica A. Fox Says Her Phone 'Blew Up' After 'Kill Bill' Cameo in SZA Music Video: 'I Was Very Honored'

Vivica A. Fox thoroughly enjoyed the response for her Kill Bill-themed cameo in SZA's latest music video.

Speaking with PEOPLE before flying out to host a private screening for 3M Studios' Skilled documentary at Sundance on Jan. 22, Fox chatted about reprising her 2003 Kill Bill role as Copperhead.

"Oh my gosh. Did that go viral or what? People were making up their own storylines!" she tells PEOPLE of fans getting hyped and searching for clues for a potential Kill Bill 3.

"My phone blew up that day and the internet as well," says Fox, who's currently filming the Tubi and Mar Vista thriller Twisted House Sitter 2 in Atlanta. "Yeah, I think people thought it's gonna be this thing."

"They were like, 'Yes! SZA is playing Vivica Fox's daughter in Kill Bill! Now we know! She's gonna come back and go after Uma Thurman,' " she says with a laugh. "I'm like, 'Not exactly…' So that was great. I was very honored to work with SZA. She's so lovely."

SZA and Vivica A. Fox. SZA/YouTube

"Mainly SZA was imitating Uma Thurman's character because her boyfriend had did her wrong [in the song]. She's like, 'Should I go kill my ex?' You know, people were like, 'Wow, those lyrics are a little violent.' It was a little violent, but Kill Bill was violent, so come on."

The actress/director continues, "But I believe that that was also the hunger. People have really been waiting on Kill Bill 3."

In the near-five-minute video, SZA's hit song begins with the singer reading a letter from an ex who broke up with her as people begin shooting at her trailer (seemingly referencing Budd's trailer in Kill Bill Vol. 2) in an attempt to kill her. SZA (born Solána Rowe) survives the shooting and hops in the car with Fox as she sings the first chorus.

SZA then suits up and takes a ride on her motorcycle before she fights off a group of people with a sword. Then, the video turns animated and the "Nobody Gets Me" singer walks up to her ex, rips his heart out and walks away.

In the end, her track "Seek and Destroy" begins to play as a nude SZA hangs from the ceiling on ropes. The singer-songwriter released her sophomore album SOS in December.

As for whether or not Fox has heard any rumors herself of a third film officially coming to fruition, she tells PEOPLE, "Just like everybody else, I heard that if we do Kill Bill 3, it [might] be about my 'daughter' seeking revenge," she says, joking, "[Writer/director] Quentin [Tarantino] works when he wants to, honey."

In 2019, Tarantino, 59, told Andy Cohen in a SiriusXM interview that he had finally come up with a good idea for another sequel.

"I do have an idea of what I would do with it," he said at the time. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the Bride since then and what I would want to do. I wouldn't want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."

"But now I have an idea that would be interesting," he added. "I wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be like at least three years from now, or something like that. But it is definitely in the cards."