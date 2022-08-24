Vivica A. Fox Hasn't Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Calling Out Her Remarks About Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox hasn't caught up with Jada Pinkett Smith since criticizing her comments about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars — but she says Will "deserves a second chance."

While on The Wendy Williams Show in June, Fox tearfully reacted to Jada's Red Table Talk remarks about moving forward after the March 27 incident. Fox — who costarred with Will in 1996's Independence Day and with Jada in Set It Off that same year — said at the time, in part, "I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part, and that's my feelings."

At the premiere of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge on Tuesday in Garden Grove, Calif., Fox, 58, told PEOPLE she hasn't spoken to Jada, 50, since speaking out.

"I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now," she says. "Listen, I love Will Smith. He's one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there's one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he's taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized."

Fox adds, "I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Will, 53, got onstage during the Oscars and struck comedian Rock, 57, for making a joke about Jada's shaved head that night (she lives with alopecia). The Best Actor winner later apologized and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which also banned him from attending its events for 10 years.

When she addressed the incident on an episode of her Red Table Talk show, Jada told viewers, "About Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together."

Then, in his video apology earlier this month, Will clarified that Jada did not play a part in his Oscars outburst. (Will had explained in a statement days after the Oscars that the punchline about Jada was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. / SplashNews.com

"I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said in the video. "I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

Fox said in June that Jada's comments were "difficult" for her to hear. She added that she has "love for the Smiths; I know their children, I've watched them grow up."

"Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended, so for me to see no accountability as a partner," she said. "Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."