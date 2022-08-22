Virginia Patton Moss, Star of 'It's a Wonderful Life', Dies Aged 97: 'We Have Another Angel'

Virginia Patton Moss, the last surviving adult cast member from Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life, has died aged 97.

Patton Moss' death was confirmed by Mathews Funeral Home in Albany, Georgia, which shared in an obituary that she "passed peacefully of natural causes" on Thursday.

The former actress was best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in the Jimmy Stewart-led It's a Wonderful Life, which also starred Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Thomas Mitchell.

Karolyn Grimes — who played Zuzu, the daughter of Stewart's character George Bailey in the movie — honored Patton Moss on Facebook, writing "We have another angel!" alongside images of her starring in the film and one taken more recently.

"Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old. She played Harry Bailey's wife in the film, it's a Wonderful Life! She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!" added Grimes, 82, in reference to Patton Moss' husband of 69 years, Cruse Moss, who died in 2018.

Patton Moss' acting career spanned seven years, beginning when she was a teenager. She also designed women's and children's wear under her label Virginia Patton of Hollywood, according to her obituary.

"With her strong commitment to family, she volunteered in her children's schools, served as a boy scout and girl scout leader for 10 years, and helped youth activities at church," the obituary added. "Virginia lived for family and celebrated the achievements of her children and grandchildren."

Over the years, the former actress also served as president of the real estate investment company the Patton Corporation and worked as a docent at the University of Michigan Museum of Art for more than 25 years, per her obituary, which added that she was also "an accomplished pianist."

Virginia Patton Moss and Jimmy Stewart in It's a Wonderful Life (1946). CBS via Getty

While Patton Moss was only 21 years old when It's a Wonderful Life premiered, it was one of her final films. She retired from Hollywood after she and Moss wed in 1949, having made only four more movies, and relocated to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to raise a family.

Of acting, Patton Moss told local outlet Patch in 2012, "I couldn't see me doing that for my life."

"That isn't what I wanted. I wanted exactly what I am," she added. "Ann Arbor, Michigan, a wonderful husband, wonderful children, a good part of the community. I work hard for the community."

Patton Moss is survived by two children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, according to her obituary.

"A memorial service will be held at a later date," the obituary added.