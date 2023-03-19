Viola Davis Was Unaware Michael Jordan Personally Cast Her as His Mom in 'AIR' : 'Blew My Mind'

"I'm glad I didn't know about it before," Viola Davis told PEOPLE shortly after learning that Michael Jordan personally selected her to play his mother in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike drama, AIR

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Kristen O'Brien
Published on March 19, 2023 07:12 PM
Viola Davis at the premiere of "AIR" held at the Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Jan. 24, 2020. Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America. It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty; AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Viola Davis' latest role is the mother of all roles.

At Saturday's premiere of Nike drama AIR during SXSW in Austin, the Academy Award winner, 57, told PEOPLE she was "flattered" after learning for the first time earlier that night that Michael Jordan personally selected her to play his mother, Deloris Jordan, in the film.

"I'm just hearing about it now," said Davis as she walked the red carpet with husband and costar Julius Tennon. "So yeah, so it blew my mind. I'm glad I didn't know about it before."

Tennon, 69, added: "It's pretty awesome that he wanted her to play his mom."

In AIR, Deloris helps bring her then-rookie son's Nike deal to fruition in 1984, resulting in his now-iconic signature Air Jordan shoe and the multi-billion dollar Jordan Brand. Tennon plays Michael's late father, James Jordan Sr.

Viola Davis in AIR
Viola Davis in AIR. Courtesy of Prime Video

Davis researched by watching videos of Deloris, currently 81, from that era, noting "the fear" of getting her portrayal right.

"I use the term zen neutrality with her. Someone who just moves calmly through life, making major decisions, slaying dragons, making dreams come true. But doing it calmly and succinctly. Yeah, that's not me," added Davis.

Although M.J. originally had his sights set on Adidas, it was his mother who urged him to hear Nike out. "My mother said, 'You're gonna go listen. You may not like it, but you're gonna go listen.' She made me get on that plane and go listen," he recalled in his 2020 ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for SXSW

Nike subsequently gave him the signature shoe that Adidas wouldn't, as well as $250,000 (more than double their competitor's offer).

"[I] go into that meeting not wanting to be there, and Nike made this big pitch," said Jordan. "My father said, 'You'd have to be a fool not taking this deal. This is the best deal.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'

Deloris has even been immortalized in Air Jordan form after her son debuted the Dear Deloris in 2021, part of his Jordan Series, which pays tribute to those who have shaped his legacy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

AIR, the first title under Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity production banner, was helmed by Affleck, 50, who also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Damon, 52, stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike salesman who worked on signing M.J.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Says 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Understand 'Culture and Style' for Nike Movie
Air movie
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis Star in First Trailer for Nike Drama 'AIR'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Husband Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Grammys
Jennifer Garner and Son Samuel, 10, Step Out to Enjoy Lakers Game Courtside
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Appearance with Son Samuel, 10, as They Enjoy NBA Game Courtside
Ben Affleck Says He 'Didn't Figure Out How to Play' Batman Until The Flash
Ben Affleck Says He Didn't 'Figure Out How to Play' Batman Until 'The Flash'
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Will 'Definitely' Change Her Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan
Ben Affleck The Hollywood Reporter Magazine Cover March 2023
Ben Affleck Says He Considers Time with His Kids When Picking Jobs: 'These Years Are Too Important'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety, Reacts to Viewers Calling Him 'Drunk' at Grammys: 'Still a Tremendous Stigma'
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's Relationship Timeline
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording award at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Viola Davis Has Skywriting Admirer After Her Grammy Win: 'We Love You and Your EGOT'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 23: Michael B. Jordan attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)
Michael B. Jordan Spots Former Classmate Who Used to Tease Him on the Red Carpet
Julius Tennon and Honoree Viola Davis attends the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner Celebrating Viola Davis at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Viola Davis Recalls First Date with Husband Julius Tennon 23 Years Ago: 'He Was Such a Gentleman'
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company: 'Collaboration Is What Drives Success'
Viola Davis Says If She Wins Grammy and Becomes EGOT ‘I May Take Myself Out to Dinner’
Viola Davis Says She'll Take Herself 'Out to Dinner' If She Wins Grammy and Becomes EGOT