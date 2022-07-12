Viola Davis Visits Disneyland and Grabs a Sweet Picture with Minnie Mouse

Viola Davis talked to Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 about her addiction to the amusement park, saying she went eight times in 2016 alone

Viola Davis has an undying love for Disneyland.

Over the weekend, the How to Get Away with Murder actress, 56, toured every inch of the amusement park and even grabbed a special photograph with Minnie Mouse.

It is the latest episode in her years long love of all things Disney. Back in 2017, the Academy Award winner spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her love for the park. "Eight times last year," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'm addicted."

At the time Davis' daughter, Genesis, now 12, was 7 years old, and going to Disney was their favorite activity together.

"I said, 'Genesis whenever you want to go, Mommy's ready," Davis told Kimmel. "I don't care if I haven't slept for two hours, we going to Disneyland.'"

Davis continued, "Last time we went to Disneyland we were 20 people, 15 of them were kids. The first ride we go to is Cars because you can talk smack to the other person in the car, and I talk smack. So I get in the car I'm like 'Yeah, in your face! Beast mode!' I got my glasses, all of that, I got the whole thing down."

As for the rides, Davis recommended Hyperspace Mountain - even though it once caused Genesis to panic. "They turned the lights on and Genesis started screaming 'We're gonna die! We're gonna die! Where's my daddy?,'" she told Kimmel.

The actress also shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter Genesis with her husband, Julian Tennon, on Instagram Sunday in honor of her 12th birthday.

In the carousel of photos, Davis went down memory lane, starting with a recent photo of Genesis, who looked adorable in a white T-shirt as she flashed a smile. Other photos showed Genesis as a small child enjoying the beach life with her mom and city life with her dad.

Later pictures displayed her and her mother's love of fashion, including a cover of W magazine and ending with a group photo of the family embracing one another in a tropical location with a rainbow in the background.

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤," Davis captioned the touching birthday tribute.

Davis and Tennon welcomed their daughter into their family via adoption back in 2011.

In 2019, Davis spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her love for Genesis. "It surpasses anything that I could want from the material world. I empower her to understand that she has to count it all as joy. Even her mistakes, her failures, her triumphs, what she looks like, all of it. That's all a part of her loving herself, even if none of those things change," she said.

The star also said that she is always going to be realistic with Genesis about her expectations. "I tell her that she's going to make some big old mistakes and that Mommy is not going to have the answers, and sometimes you're not either."