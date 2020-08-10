Viola Davis Posts Image of Herself as Kylie Jenner in Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ — and Rapper Is Starstruck!
"I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know," tweeted Cardi B in reaction Viola Davis' 'WAP' photo
Viola Davis is getting in on the "WAP" fun.
Following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's sexy new music video on Friday, fans were quick with edits and clever memes inspired by the project. One meme, in particular, saw Kylie Jenner's cameo in the video made over as Davis, 54, putting the actress in the 23-year-old beauty mogul's place.
"Who did this? 😩😭😍," the Oscar winner captioned the Photoshopped image on social media, which put her face on Jenner's body as she struts down a zig-zag hallway in a cheetah print getup midway through the music video.
Davis also shared another meme that caught her eye, an edit of the music video that showed her How to Get Away with Murder character, Annalise Keating, dancing in one of the mansion doors that Cardi and Megan open in the video.
"💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #HowToGetAwayWithWAP," Davis captioned the clip on Twitter. Cardi couldn't have been more excited that the actress showed love for "WAP," tweeting back at her, "I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know."
In addition to Davis, other Hollywood stars including Halle Berry, had some fun with the new song — the mom of two joking that she had to hide from her kids (son Maceo-Robert, 6½, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 12) to listen to the raunchy single.
"Me running to blast #WAP in the car so the kids can't hear. @theestallion @iamcardib," tweeted Berry, 53, including a clip of the two rappers running away from the camera in one funny moment from the music video.
Over the weekend, Cardi defended her inclusion of Jenner in the music video as fans created a Change.org petition to edit the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star out of it. "WAP" also features cameos from Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Rosalía and Mulatto.
On Twitter, one user criticized Jenner's cameo, claiming that she only "walked down the hall" while Normani, 24, performed stellar dance choreography. "If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is," added the user.
Responding to the comment, Cardi wrote in the since-deleted tweets that the former Fifth Harmony singer was given "the best part of the song," adding that it wasn't "about race."
"Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f----- ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?" the rapper continued. "The best part of the song is the beat &hook it what makes you want to shake your ass."
"Not everything is about race," Cardi said. "Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about .Thjs is not about f----- race."
When another fan wrote on Twitter that "Normani danced, that's her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that's her talent! People just weird!" the rapper agreed, writing, "Exactly."
Sharing her inspiration for the project, Cardi said in a new installment of New Music Daily on Apple Music that she wanted to disprove the misconception that women can't support other women in the industry. She also explained why she hand-picked the women she did for "WAP."
"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted ... a lot of different people," she said. "And I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.' All the girls right here, there's different things that I like about them. That's why I said about variety."
