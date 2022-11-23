Viola Davis Says She'll Take Herself 'Out to Dinner' If She Wins Grammy and Becomes EGOT

Viola Davis is going all out if she becomes an EGOT winner!

At the 13th annual Governors Awards at Los Angeles' Fairmount Century Plaza last Saturday, the Woman King star spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the potential for her to receive EGOT status after she received a Grammy nomination for her audiobook Finding Me, which Davis narrated.

"Felt pretty good," Davis, 57, told the outlet about receiving the nomination for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording along with other category nominees Jamie Foxx, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mel Brooks and Questlove.

Davis is one Grammy award from obtaining EGOT status, having already won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Fences, an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for How to Get Away with Murder and Tonys for King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences.

"It is a surreal title to have," the actress told ET about potentially reaching EGOT status and joining the exclusive club. "And I thought about it, and I thought to myself, 'If I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner.' "

"And you know, I don't celebrate my wins," Davis added during the interview. "But I'd celebrate that win."

Davis most recently starred in director Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, which she and her husband Julius Tennon produced.

After the movie debuted at the box office's top spot in September, Davis told Variety that she is "totally open" to the idea of making a Woman King sequel, though Tennon said the pair have not "had any discussions about it as of yet."

"I'm open to more but let me tell you. I already was the oldest warrior on the battlefield," Davis told the outlet of the prospect of a sequel.

"If we do a sequel, I'm hoping I still have teeth," she added. "But yes, I'm totally open to it. Always."

"I think people have a tendency to say we only represent a certain percentage of the box office," the actress told Variety of The Woman King's box office numbers at the time. "We know Black women. We know they're going to bring people they work with, spouses and families, and come back five or six times during the weekend."

She added, "We are in an industry that doesn't see the power Black women have at the global box office."

Davis and fans of hers will find out whether she will take herself out to dinner during the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.