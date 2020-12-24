Viola Davis Shares Clip of Late Ma Rainey Costar Chadwick Boseman Playing Guitar on Set: 'A Gift'

Chadwick Boseman died in August at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman was a man of many talents.

On Wednesday, Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom costar Viola Davis posted a behind-the-scenes clip to Instagram of the late actor skillfully playing the guitar while on the set of his final film. Boseman died in August at 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

In the impressive video, Boseman, who plays ambitious trumpeter Levee in the film, is dressed in his character's 1920s-esque costume as he sits in a folding chair and strums the acoustic instrument.

"THIS was Chadwick!" Davis, 55, captioned the clip, which she reposted from Boseman's fan page. "A gift. 👑💛🙏🏿"

The actress, who plays the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey in the movie, also added the hashtags "Ma Rainey Film," "Netflix" and "BTS," meaning behind-the-scenes.

Many people expressed how awe-struck they were by Boseman's talents in the comments of Davis' post.

"Wow!!! Always so blown away and in awe!!! 😍 Pure talent!!" actress Golden Brooks wrote.

Drew Scott left a string of praise hands emojis while Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey dropped a heart emoji.

"Truly talented beyond words," the official account for the Ma Rainey film added.

Not only did Boseman have talent as a guitarist, but he also learned to play the trumpet for his lively role in the movie.

In a recently released featurette that goes hand in hand with the release of the new Netflix film, Boseman's costars detailed that he was fully committed to his role and mastering the instrument.

According to Boseman's costar, Colman Domingo, the late actor and his dedication to the role inspired the other cast members to similarly follow suit.

"He truly learned to play," Domingo said in the clip. "I think everyone was like, 'Oh, that’s what you’re doing, Chad? Okay, now I’m gonna learn too.'"

The actor added, "I love that [Chadwick's] like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna challenge you. We're gonna challenge each other.'"

In the two-minute-long clip, fellow costar Glynn Turman also recalled Boseman working hard to learn the trumpet ahead of filming and how it similarly inspired him to commit to his own role.

"We were all staying in the same hotel. It started sounding like a music school," he recalled. "You get off the elevator and you could hear Chadwick working on it. Made you say, 'Hey, I don’t want to practice right now, but I better get to start practicing.'"

The film is based on August Wilson's 1982 play Ma Rainey and her experience with white management at the time. The movie takes place in 1927 Chicago and explores the racial tension in the music world as white record executives profited off of Black artists.