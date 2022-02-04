"You are missed," Davis, who costarred with Hoffman in the 2008 film Doubt, wrote on Thursday

Viola Davis Pays Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman Following the 8th Anniversary of His Death

Viola Davis is honoring her late costar Philip Seymour Hoffman for the anniversary of his untimely death.

On Thursday, the Fences actress posted a photo of Hoffman to her Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption that read, "You are missed. Love you Philip ❤".

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The post came one day after the eighth anniversary of Hoffman's death from a drug overdose at the age of 46.

Hoffman and Davis, now 56, costarred in the 2008 film Doubt, which also featured Meryl Streep and Amy Adams.

Although the two actors did not share any screen time, they (along with Streep and Adams) were nominated for Oscars for their roles in the John Patrick Shanley film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hoffman, whose body was found lying on the bathroom floor of his New York City apartment on Feb. 2, 2014, died of an apparent drug overdose, a law enforcement official confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Phil and appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving," his family said in a statement. "Please keep Phil in your thoughts and prayers."

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Talks About Empowering Her Daughter, Genesis: "She Does Not Have To Be a Perfect Little Girl"

Hoffman earned praise throughout his 23-year career for his powerful portrayals of quirky, sometimes ruthless characters in films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Before the Devil Knows You're Dead.

His title role in the 2005 film Capote, as author Truman Capote, earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

He received three additional Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in films Doubt, Charlie Wilson's War and The Master, the latter of which came out two years before his death.