Viola Davis Mourns Death of Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr.: 'I Am Lifting and Holding You Up'

Following the tragic news, Davis, 56, offered her condolences with an emotional tribute shared on her various social media accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The post featured a photo of King, 51, sitting with her late son and smiling for the camera at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

"I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @ReginaKing and I am so sorry 🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️," Davis wrote in the caption.

(L-R) Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

King confirmed her son's death on Friday in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Other celebrities have also offered their condolences to King and her family, including Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, comedian Loni Love, actor Josh Gad, and actress Marlee Matlin.

King's 227 costar Jackée Harry told PEOPLE in a statement Saturday that she was "completely stunned and overwhelmed with sadness" in the wake of the news.

"The only peace I can find in this is knowing that Regina has a strong group of family and friends propping her up," said Harry, 65. "That's what we can do for her — surround her with an abundance of love."

cannes 2021 amfar gala Credit: Getty

"Twenty years, we're all together, this whole family of people are together because of these two and their lives together that brought us together. And we drink in the spirit of inclusivity too," she said at the time, to which Ian added, "And progress."