Davis made history when she won an Emmy Award in 2015 for her performance as the formidable lawyer and professor Annalise Keating on How to Get Away With Murder. She was the first woman of color to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series.

“The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity,” Davis said in her acceptance speech. “You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there.”

She was nominated again for the role in 2016, 2017 and 2019.