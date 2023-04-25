Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are as in love as ever.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday ahead of her Chaplin Award honor at New York City's Lincoln Center, the EGOT winner recalled the last time she fell head over heels for her husband of 20 years.

"Oh man, it must have been Thanksgiving," Davis, 57, told PEOPLE as she looked at Tennon, who started chiming in on the memory.

"Oh yeah, that's right," Tennon, 69, affirmed as they excitedly talked over each other, becoming lost in the story together.

Added Davis, "There was only one turkey, though, [and] a big pot of stuffing," as her husband offered with a smile, "And three days of eating it all."

"And three bottles of wine," the actress said, adding warmly of their dynamic during the extended holiday feast, "We just laughed."

When asked how she stays so relatable after so many notable achievements besides just being herself, Davis admitted, "That's everything right there! I'm serious. That's everything."

"And you allow them to come to you — and speak," the How to Get Away with Murder alum added of how she makes younger generations of women feel comfortable with her on set. "You have to treat them like peers. There's no one above anyone else."

"And I'll tell you one thing: If you're number one on the call sheet, that's your responsibility. And you set the tone. You want to treat people the way you want to be treated," Davis noted.

Joining the pair on the red carpet Monday were Davis' fellow Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain, Jayme Lawson, The Woman King director Gina Prynce-Bythewood and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director and playwright George C. Wolfe, who all came out to help pay tribute to Davis.

The Chaplin Award honor, named after film pioneer Charlie Chaplin, dates back to 1972, with past recipients including Streep, 73, plus Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Bette Davis, Diane Keaton, Tom Hanks, Martin Scorsese and, just last year, Cate Blanchett.

Tennon, who is also Davis' business partner in JuVee Productions, didn't leave her side, placing his arm affectionately behind his wife's back at times as they made their way down the carpet.

"I think she's a goddess," Tennon added to PEOPLE during Monday's interview. "I really do. From the moment I met her. Absolutely wonderful and real and available. Just as sweet as you can be."

Inside the theatre at Alice Tully Hall — where numerous reels highlighting Davis' wide-ranging body of work were screened — Chastain, 46, described that the feeling is mutual.

While working with Davis on The Help, the A Doll's House Broadway star said the "doting wife and mother" to daughter Genesis, 12, couldn't stop talking about how much she loves Tennon and "how fine" she thinks he is.

"Despite many years of marriage, she and Julius seem to exist only in the honeymoon phase," shared Chastain, as the audience laughed. "My God, Julius, does she gush over you. She talked about you constantly — how great you are, how fine you are. And then I met you and of course it's all true."

"Watching Viola melt when she talks about being a mom is so moving and spectacular,"

Chastain continued. "No matter how many awards she wins or galas in her honor that she attends, she says she feels most like a star at home because Genesis loves her so much."

Back on the carpet, Davis expanded to PEOPLE on how she always stays true to herself, which makes for better relationships with others.

"I feel like I'm just authentic — that I just speak my truth and I'm not a big fan of putting on a mask. I think that's very destructive," she shared. "I think there's one thing you can [do to] live a very destructive life internally, [and that] is to continually lie to fit in."

"That's not my jam — so all I do is tell the truth," Davis added. "And I think that in the truth-telling, it gives people permission to sort of help themselves in the best way. That's just my guess."