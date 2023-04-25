Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)

The EGOT winner was honored on Monday night with the 48th Chaplin Award presented by Film At Lincoln Center in New York City

By
Published on April 25, 2023 09:42 AM
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis. Photo: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are as in love as ever.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday ahead of her Chaplin Award honor at New York City's Lincoln Center, the EGOT winner recalled the last time she fell head over heels for her husband of 20 years.

"Oh man, it must have been Thanksgiving," Davis, 57, told PEOPLE as she looked at Tennon, who started chiming in on the memory.

"Oh yeah, that's right," Tennon, 69, affirmed as they excitedly talked over each other, becoming lost in the story together.

Added Davis, "There was only one turkey, though, [and] a big pot of stuffing," as her husband offered with a smile, "And three days of eating it all."

"And three bottles of wine," the actress said, adding warmly of their dynamic during the extended holiday feast, "We just laughed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

When asked how she stays so relatable after so many notable achievements besides just being herself, Davis admitted, "That's everything right there! I'm serious. That's everything."

"And you allow them to come to you — and speak," the How to Get Away with Murder alum added of how she makes younger generations of women feel comfortable with her on set. "You have to treat them like peers. There's no one above anyone else."

"And I'll tell you one thing: If you're number one on the call sheet, that's your responsibility. And you set the tone. You want to treat people the way you want to be treated," Davis noted.

Joining the pair on the red carpet Monday were Davis' fellow Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain, Jayme Lawson, The Woman King director Gina Prynce-Bythewood and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom director and playwright George C. Wolfe, who all came out to help pay tribute to Davis.

The Chaplin Award honor, named after film pioneer Charlie Chaplin, dates back to 1972, with past recipients including Streep, 73, plus Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Bette Davis, Diane Keaton, Tom Hanks, Martin Scorsese and, just last year, Cate Blanchett.

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis on Why She's Grateful for Husband Julius Tennon: He "Has My Back"

Tennon, who is also Davis' business partner in JuVee Productions, didn't leave her side, placing his arm affectionately behind his wife's back at times as they made their way down the carpet.

"I think she's a goddess," Tennon added to PEOPLE during Monday's interview. "I really do. From the moment I met her. Absolutely wonderful and real and available. Just as sweet as you can be."

Inside the theatre at Alice Tully Hall — where numerous reels highlighting Davis' wide-ranging body of work were screened — Chastain, 46, described that the feeling is mutual.

While working with Davis on The Help, the A Doll's House Broadway star said the "doting wife and mother" to daughter Genesis, 12, couldn't stop talking about how much she loves Tennon and "how fine" she thinks he is.

"Despite many years of marriage, she and Julius seem to exist only in the honeymoon phase," shared Chastain, as the audience laughed. "My God, Julius, does she gush over you. She talked about you constantly — how great you are, how fine you are. And then I met you and of course it's all true."

Julius Tennon, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
From left: Julius Tennon, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain. Zuma / SplashNews.com

"Watching Viola melt when she talks about being a mom is so moving and spectacular,"
Chastain continued. "No matter how many awards she wins or galas in her honor that she attends, she says she feels most like a star at home because Genesis loves her so much."

Back on the carpet, Davis expanded to PEOPLE on how she always stays true to herself, which makes for better relationships with others.

"I feel like I'm just authentic — that I just speak my truth and I'm not a big fan of putting on a mask. I think that's very destructive," she shared. "I think there's one thing you can [do to] live a very destructive life internally, [and that] is to continually lie to fit in."

"That's not my jam — so all I do is tell the truth," Davis added. "And I think that in the truth-telling, it gives people permission to sort of help themselves in the best way. That's just my guess."

Related Articles
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self'
John Leguizamo, Luigi
John Leguizamo Would 'Consider' a 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel Role If They 'Add More Inclusivity'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon pose at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'
Wells Adams (L) and Sarah Hyland at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Hyland Jokes Husband Wells Adams Had to 'Adapt' to Her Love of Disney 'Very Quickly' (Exclusive)
Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Are Married! See All the Photos from the Couple's Intimate Wedding
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Ben Affleck Jokes About Skinny-Dipping with Jennifer Lopez on Recent Trip: 'We Were Naked in the Pool'
Terry Moore, Howard Hughes
Actress Terry Moore, 94, Says Ex Howard Hughes Did 'Unthinkable Things': 'I Was Too Naive' (Exclusive)
Melanie Lynskey; Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey Says Losing Touch with Friend Kate Winslet Was 'More Heartbreaking Than Some Breakups'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Amazon Studios' World Premiere of "AIR"
Ben Affleck Shares One Thing He Thinks Jennifer Lopez Would Change About Him: 'I Talk in Circles'
Carmen Cast Paul Mescal, Actor, Melissa Barrera, Actor, photographed at TIFF 2022
Melissa Barrera Felt 'Safe' with 'Carmen' Costar Paul Mescal: 'Easy to Connect with Him' (Exclusive)
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Benjamin Millepied Says Wife Natalie Portman 'Informed a Lot' While Making His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)
Stanley Tucci, actor, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival
Stanley Tucci 'Tried to Get Out of' Oscar-Nominated 'Lovely Bones' Role: 'It Was a Tough Experience'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Says She's an 'Active Dater' After Jay Cutler Divorce: 'I'm Having Fun'
instagram.com/p/CrRnITqv9ir/?hl=en. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Cradles Wife Hilaria in Intimate Post After Charges Are Dropped in 'Rust' Shooting
Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx
Tracy Morgan and Steve Harvey Send Love to Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication: 'Please Get Well'