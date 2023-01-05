Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's Relationship Timeline

Viola Davis found the man of her dreams in Julius Tennon.

The couple met in 1999 on the set of City of Angels and immediately connected. For the How to Get Away with Murder actress, Tennon was quite literally an answer to her prayers. In a later interview with Oprah Winfrey, Davis explained that prior to meeting Tennon, she had listed out the qualities she wanted in a man during a prayer.

"Someone who's maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community," she recalled asking God just three weeks before she would cross paths with the Dazed & Confused actor. "Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, 'If you give me that, I'll start going to church, God. I really will. I'm committed to it.' And then I signed off, just like writing a letter."

By 2003, Davis and Tennon were married, and in 2011, they adopted a daughter, Genesis. Davis is also stepmother to Tennon's two other children from previous relationships.

While the pair are relatively private about their relationship and family life, they have still shared some sweet moments over the years.

From meeting on set to raising their daughter, here is a complete timeline of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's relationship.

1999: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon meet on set

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan

Davis and Tennon's love story began on the set of the CBS series City of Angels in 1999. In a later interview with PEOPLE, Davis recalled meeting her future husband while eating a bagel.

"He was like, 'Hey,' because we had just did a scene," she shared. "The only thing I thought was, 'He's good-looking. He's really good-looking.' "

Davis was new to Los Angeles, so Tennon offered to take her to the Santa Monica Pier — but she was initially hesitant.

"I didn't call him for six weeks," she said. "I had bad credit at the time. I had anxiety attacks from driving. I had to work out some personal issues first."

June 23, 2003: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon get married

After four years of dating, Davis and Tennon tied the knot on June 23, 2003.

"The first time we got married with 15 people in our condo. It wasn't big enough," Davis said of their wedding during a 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, per E! News. "So, three months later we went to Rhode Island with about 100 people."

2011: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon found JuVee Productions

In 2011, Davis and Tennon co-founded JuVee Productions, which produces narratives "from a diverse range of emerging and established voices alike," according to the company's website.

JuVee has produced various projects that Davis has starred in, including The First Lady and The Woman King. Davis is CEO and Tennon is the president of development and production.

August 9, 2011: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon announce plans to adopt a baby

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

At the red carpet premiere of The Help, Davis confirmed that she and Tennon were in the process of adopting a child.

"We are about to adopt a baby," the actress told E! News, adding that the baby would be adopted "domestically."

October 10, 2011: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon welcome daughter Genesis

During a speech honoring Davis at an ELLE Women in Hollywood event, Davis' friend and The Help costar Octavia Spencer revealed that Davis had become a mom "like, two days ago." Davis confirmed the news in her own speech.

The actress' reps told PEOPLE that the couple were now the proud parents of a baby girl named Genesis Tennon, whom they had "brought home a few days ago."

March 2, 2014: Viola Davis says she enjoys jacuzzi date nights with Julius Tennon

While attending the 86th annual Academy Awards, Davis and Tennon chatted with PEOPLE on the red carpet and shared how they prefer their date nights.

"We do date nights in the jacuzzi," the Fences star joked.

Davis wore a strapless Escada gown to the event, while Tennon wore a black suit and sunglasses.

January 30, 2015: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend Sundance Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty

In January 2015, Davis and Tennon bundled up for a trip to the Sundance Film Festival. The couple attended the premiere of Lila & Eve, a 2015 thriller in which they both starred. The duo also produced the film with JuVee Productions.

February 6, 2016: Viola Davis shares how she keeps the spark alive with Julius Tennon

While speaking to PEOPLE, Davis shared the key to her and Tennon's long-lasting love.

"It's about the everyday," she said. "I think that, that's what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it's exciting."

She continued: "You have to get back to the everyday — the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning — and it's something that I think really works with me and my husband."

February 14, 2016: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon renew their vows

Viola Davis Instagram

After nearly 13 years of marriage, the couple renewed their vows on Valentine's Day. In an intimate ceremony at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica. Davis and Tennon were joined by their daughter Genesis and guests like Winfrey, Gayle King and Alfred Enoch. Davis wore a sleeveless cream dress and Tennon wore an all-white suit.

The following day, Davis posted a photo from the ceremony on Instagram and quoted John Updike in the caption, writing, "We are most alive when we're in love."

January 5, 2017: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

When Davis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she gave a tearful thanks to her "handsome husband" and "beautiful daughter" during her speech. The ceremony also included a dedication from Meryl Streep. The family of three then posed for photos together by her star.

September 26, 2017: Viola Davis discusses filming sex scenes with Julius Tennon

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Davis discussed her experience filming intimate scenes on screen with her real-life husband, who guest-starred in How to Get Away with Murder during season 4 of the ABC series.

"Well, it feels safe," she told Jimmy Kimmel of filming with Tennon. "He had to take my panties off at one point, and then I had to keep resetting them — you know, because you gotta keep doing the scene over and over again. But I forgot to reset them once. And so we got to the point, and he went to go and pull them off. And [he went], 'V, you forgot to put your panties back on!' "

October 2, 2020: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon bring home a puppy

Davis and Tennon welcomed a four-legged family member into their home in October 2020: a puppy named Bailey.

"Found the cure for the Covid blues," she captioned a video of the dog getting used to its new surroundings. "Meet our newest family member....BAILEY."

December 22, 2020: Viola Davis shares how she and Julius Tennon bond

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

Echoing her 2014 remarks, Davis opened up about her and Tennon's jacuzzi tub rituals. "We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together," she told PEOPLE.

Davis continued: "And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!"

February 14, 2021: Viola Davis spends Valentine's Day with Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis

Viola Davis Instagram

On Valentine's Day 2021, Davis acknowledged her blessings: her husband and her daughter.

The actress shared an Instagram photo of herself and Tennon smiling while Genesis made a heart sign with her hands in between them.

"My heart!! THIS is what I live for!!" Davis wrote. "It gives my life meaning and I am forever grateful that they grace my life. Love you G and J...forever and beyond. Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

March 29, 2021: Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Genesis pose for W Magazine

Davis posed with daughter Genesis for the cover of W Magazine. Tennon also made an appearance in the accompanying photo essay, which was directed by Regina King.

After years of knowing the couple, King reflected on her first impressions of Tennon. "I loved that Julius always seemed to be very protective of Viola, but not in a way that looked problematic," she shared. "He really feels like a partner."

April 4, 2021: Viola Davis shares a kiss with Julius Tennon as she wins SAG Award

SAGAwards2021 via Getty

Tennon was by Davis' side as she virtually accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star gave her husband a kiss before giving a nod to her "beautiful" costar Chadwick Boseman, who posthumously won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

June 23, 2021: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon celebrate 18 years of marriage

In June 2021, Davis and Tennon celebrated 18 years of marriage, and Davis marked the occasion with an Instagram photo.

"Happy 18th Anniversary to the love of my life!!" she wrote alongside a picture of the pair in a classic convertible. "Love you Julius."

April 20, 2022: Viola Davis shares how she prayed for Julius Tennon

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, Davis opened up about how she prayed to meet a man like Tennon.

"I went and I got on my knees," Davis said, explaining that her friend recommended she pray for the kind of man she envisioned herself being with.

She then shared some of the qualities she was looking for: "I said I want a big Black man from the south who's probably been married before. Has kids, because I don't want any pressure in that department."

Soon after this prayer, Tennon entered the picture. "Three and a half weeks later, I met Julius from Texas. ... Ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor. [He] invited me to church," Davis recalled. "And I thought to myself, 'Whoa.' "

June 11, 2022: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon advocate for better working conditions in Hollywood

Kevin Winter/Getty

On a producers' conference panel moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown, Davis and Tennon spoke about their hopes for the entertainment industry to become a kinder place to work, per Deadline.

"We meet each other exhausted," Davis said. "When you're under stress, you start screaming at people, and you only scream at people you think are beneath you. You scream at the PA, the makeup artist, the people who are sacrificing just as much as you to be there."

Tennon echoed the same concerns: "We really have to think more about how this work-life balance works out. Where we can, we need to find a way to make those hours less to make productivity go up. Productivity is going to go up when you're rested."

July 10, 2022: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon celebrate their daughter's birthday

Mike Dawson

The proud mother celebrated her daughter Genesis' 12th birthday with a series of never-before-seen pictures of her, including some adorable throwback shots with Tennon.

"Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!!" Davis captioned the carousel of images. "Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine."

December 29, 2022: Viola Davis and Julius Tennon reflect on their first date

In a joint interview for the Los Angeles Times, Davis and Tennon discussed their movie The Woman King, which they produced through JuVee, as well as the early days of their romance.

Reflecting on their first date at the Crocodile Cafe in Santa Monica, California, Davis recalled being impressed by Tennon's "Texas hospitality."

"He drove me to the front curb and he shook my hand. He said I was beautiful and that he'd had such a beautiful time," she said. "And he stayed there until I got to the door of my apartment. He was such a gentleman."