Viola Davis Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Julius Tennon: 'Love of My Life'

"Love you Julius," Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, posting a photo with husband Julius Tennon for their 18th wedding anniversary

Viola Davis is celebrating 18 years of wedded bliss with Julius Tennon.

The Academy Award winner, 55, wished her husband a happy anniversary on Wednesday, sharing a photo to Instagram by Andre D. Wagner of herself snuggled up to Tennon, 67, in the backseat of a classic convertible

"Happy 18th Anniversary to the love of my life!! Love you Julius," Davis wrote in the caption.

She married the Dazed and Confused actor in June 2003, and they adopted their daughter Genesis, 10, in 2011. Davis is also stepmother to Tennon's two children from previous relationships.

Davis appeared virtually with her husband at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in April, where she gave him a kiss before accepting an award for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also shared a rare family photo with her husband and daughter for Valentine's Day.

"My heart!! THIS is what I live for!!" she wrote in the caption. "It gives my life meaning and I am forever grateful that they grace my life. Love you G and J... forever and beyond. Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

The How to Get Away with Murder actress gave PEOPLE her secrets to a successful marriage back in 2016. "It's about the everyday," she said at the time. "I think that, that's what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it's exciting."

"You have to get back to the everyday - the taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning - and it's something that I think really works with me and my husband," Davis added. "Every day is like a date."

She most recently gave a glimpse at her morning routine with Tennon, which includes soaking in the tub together.

"We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together," Davis said in December on PEOPLE (The Show!). "And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!"