All the Reasons Why Viola Davis Is a Must-Follow on Social Media

Viola Davis can teach you How to Get Away with Murder — ing the social media competition. The A-list actress feeds her millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter with the best, most inspiring, feel-good and funny content, which is why we are highlighting her most memorable posts.

From Davis' laugh-out-loud memes to her inspirational captions on equally inspirational clips, everyone can stand to learn a thing or two from her feed. Students, take your seats because class is in session.

When Cardi B released her single "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, fans went to work to create edits and clever memes inspired by the project. One meme, in particular, saw Kylie Jenner's cameo in the video made over as Davis, putting the actress in the 23-year-old beauty mogul's place. Davis got a hold of it and posted it with the caption, "Who did this? 😩🤣😍," with a #HowToGetAwayWithWap hashtag, a nod to her hit TV series.

Celebrity friends Taraji P. Henson and Halle Berry left laughing emojis on the glorious post, while artist Steven Gomillion wrote, "Don’t hurt’em now Miss Viola 🤣."

Davis wasn't done yet! She then tweeted this video of herself as her HTGAWM character, Annalise Keating, breaking it down in another fan-made clip.

2020 has been a rough year, to say the least. To lighten the mood, Davis joined leading ladies Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington by posting her own 2020 meme.

August is pretty on point, if you ask us.

Tune in on Wednesdays to see who Davis has chosen for her #WCW posts, which feature different women entrepreneurs, artists and changemakers who are making positive impacts in unique ways. Her weekly posts once again prove that Davis is all about women empowerment and supporting female-owned businesses, especially those that are Black owned.

Her most recent post features mother-daughter duo Angela and Saraa Green, the masterminds behind The Braid Releaser.

She has also highlighted Jamika Wilson, celebrity stylist, salon owner and head hairstylist for HTGAWM, as well as Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan ATL.

Davis' accounts are filled with inspiring messages, including this clip she reposted from Kier & Them's Instagram account. The video features content creator Kier sharing his thoughts on fatherhood and how to cope with past childhood trauma.

The actress captioned the powerful video, which has since garnered over 1 million views, "Send this to someone who could use a word!"

And finally... When you're feeling down, discouraged or exhausted from self-doubt, Davis always has the perfect post to inspire you to keep on going.

The star posted this fan-art photo of her older self hugging her younger self with the caption, "That’s the little girl who follows me all the time. I see her every single day I open my big Sub-Zero refrigerator or sit in my jacuzzi; she’s just standing there squealing. And I always feel like I have to go back and heal that little girl who grew up in poverty, who was called names and ‘ugly’ all the time."