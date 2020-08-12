The How to Get Away with Murder actress' famous friends used the comment section of the post to send some birthday love her way

Viola Davis Celebrated Her 55th Birthday with an Inspiring Message About Owning Her Story

Viola Davis is owning her story.

The Oscar-winning actress turned 55 on Tuesday and shared an inspiring message on social media about owning her own story by reflecting on where she came from.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting on Instagram, Davis shared an image of a St. Matthews plantation where she was born in South Carolina, and wrote, "The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it."

While many assumed that Davis had purchased the home that she grew up in, the Fences actress clarified in the comments, "I do not 'own' above house, I 'own' my STORY!! Too abstract I guess."

Davis also added a Cherokee Birth Blessing that read, "May you live long enough to know why you were born," at the end of the caption.

Underneath Davis' powerful Instagram message, an array of her famous friends used the comments section of the post to send some kind wishes her way.

Taraji P. Henson commented, "THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Queen!!! 🙏🏾💋💋💋," as Halle Berry wrote, "happy birthday sweet friend! may your life continue to inspire and your light continue to shine ✨

Octavia Spencer added, "Happy birthday, Vee!," while Michelle Pfeiffer simply shared five red heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Wants to Help Struggling Families: ‘Growing Up With Hunger Was My Biggest Source of Shame’

Later on Tuesday, Davis continued to celebrate her birthday while also reacting to the news that Kamala Harris was chosen by former Vice President Joe Biden to be his running mate in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Sharing a video of Harris, 55, dancing, Davis captioned the post, "Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to me!! Happy birthday dear Viola!!! I am strapped up!!!" before she added a #VOTE hashtag beside a slew of heart and fist-pumping emojis.