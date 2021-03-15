Viola Davis Breaks Her Own Oscars Record for Most-Nominated Black Actress

Viola Davis earned her fourth Oscar nomination on Monday morning for the Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis has broken her own Oscars record!

The celebrated actress, 55, earned her fourth Academy Award nomination on Monday, landing a spot in the Best Actress category for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

This further extends Davis' reign as the most-nominated Black actress ever at the Oscars. She first earned the honor in 2017 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. She went on to win in that category, marking her first Oscars win.

The Rhode Island native, who overcame an impoverished childhood to become one of Hollywood's most respected stars, earned her first Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2008 for Doubt, and a Best Actress nomination in 2011 for The Help.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Davis became an Oscar winner in 2017 for Fences, joining the likes of Hattie McDaniel, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Mo'Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o and Regina King as one of only eight Black actresses to have won the same award since the Academy's inaugural ceremony in 1929.

Halle Berry stands as the only Black woman to have won Best Actress since the inaugural ceremony.

Davis is closer than ever to achieving the coveted EGOT status already bringing home an Emmy for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, and a Tony award in 2010 for Fences, in addition to an earlier Tony win in 2001.

This leaves Davis needing just a Grammy Award to achieve the prestigious honor.