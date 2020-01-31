26 Throwback Oscars Photos You Have to See to Believe

Who sat at the cool kids’ table? Who was the power couple of their day? See rare snaps of the biggest stars from Oscars past
By Laura Lane
January 31, 2020 03:25 PM

1 of 26

Three's a Crowd

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

High school prom or Oscars night? Rob Lowe (who performed at the Oscars) joined one-time couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. at their dinner table at the Governors Ball in 1989.

2 of 26

Stage Sirens

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Shirley MacLaine, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman watched the teleprompter backstage before joining other past Best Actress winners Marion Cotillard and Sophia Loren to present the Best Actress Oscar in 2009.

3 of 26

Double the Fun

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

What makes this photo jaw-dropping? Everything. Drew Barrymore and ex-boyfriend Corey Feldman shared a moment in 1989 with the late Patrick Swayze and his wife, Lisa Niemi, at the Governors Ball.

4 of 26

All in the Family

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Yes, that’s a wide-eyed Angelina Jolie, probably up past curfew. Jon Voight escorted his two children, daughter Jolie and son James Haven, to the 1988 awards show.

5 of 26

Musical Chairs

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Liza Minnelli knelt down to chat with her close friend Michael Jackson at the Governors Ball following the 1984 show, where Minnelli presented the Best Actress award.

6 of 26

Young Love

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Hollywood’s one-time “it” couple and Heathers costars Christian Slater and Winona Ryder were the cool kids attending the 1989 Governors Ball.

7 of 26

Gone Bananas

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Now that’s a-peeling: Russell Brand and his Arthur costar Helen Mirren took a fruit break backstage at the 2011 Academy Awards, where they presented the Best Foreign Language Film award.

8 of 26

Cher-ing the Spotlight

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Oh, yes, they dated! Cher and Val Kilmer’s 14-year age difference may not have caused as much of a stir as his-and-her gravity-defying hair or the fact that Cher was wearing braces (!) at the 1984 Oscars, where the Silkwood star was up for Best Supporting Actress.

9 of 26

Power Huddle

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Tom Cruise congratulated his Lions for Lambs costar Meryl Streep, who took home the Best Actress trophy in 2012 for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

10 of 26

Fast Times

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

At his first and only Oscars, Best Supporting Actor nominee (for Running on Empty) River Phoenix, who died four years later, attends the show in 1989 with girlfriend Martha Plimpton.

11 of 26

Two to Tango

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Presenters Glenn Close and Gregory Hines, who later reunited in the film Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her, hit the dance floor together in 1997 at the Governors Ball.

12 of 26

Little Princess

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

An 8-year-old Drew Barrymore wore a mini-me fur shawl while joining her mother Jaid at the 1983 Academy Awards, where E.T. was nominated.

13 of 26

Hair Don't Care

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

In 1992, Juliette Lewis, who was up for Best Supporting Actress (for Cape Fear), and then-boyfriend Brad Pitt made quite the fashion statement together on the red carpet.

14 of 26

Close Up & Personal

Fotos International/Getty

Julia Roberts was seen getting cuddly with her then-boyfriend Kiefer Sutherland on the 1990 Oscars red carpet.

15 of 26

Barrier Breakers

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

History maker Halle Berry posed proudly with her statue next to then second-time winner Denzel Washington in 2002, as the first black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress. Berry won hers for her leading role in Monster’s Ball and Washington won his for best actor for Training Day

16 of 26

Big Wins

Ron Galella/WireImage

And the Oscars for Best Actor and Actress at the 53rd Academy Awards went to … Robert De Niro for Raging Bull and Sissy Spacek for Coal Miner’s Daughter.

17 of 26

Cutest Couple Award

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett posed at the 68th annual awards, which took place two years before they tied the knot.

18 of 26

Family Affair

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Pat Morita, best known for his role as Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid films, brought his whole family in 1985.

19 of 26

Academy Crashers

KMazur/WireImage

Who let these guys in? Joey Fatone and JC Chasez of ‘NSYNC were spotted goofing around at their designated table in 2000.

20 of 26

Sweet Starlet

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Awww! A young Jennifer Lawrence made her way into the ceremony in 2011 looking fresh-faced and wide-eyed.

21 of 26

Blonde Ambition

Barry King/WireImage

Glenn Close, who was up for Best Actress in Dangerous Liaisons, posed with her then-costar Michelle Pfeiffer, who was up for Best Supporting Actress, both still in great spirits when they lost in their respective categories in 1989.

22 of 26

Young Legend

Barry King/WireImage

A young Leonardo DiCaprio arrived at the 66th awards, eager to see if he had won Best Supporting Actor for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1994. Sadly, he lost to Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive.

23 of 26

Two For One

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Winners in the Best Actor and Actress categories, Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman, were all smiles after earning two Oscars for their 1979 film, Kramer vs. Kramer.

24 of 26

Rollercoaster Romance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore arrived at the 2000 ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium, one year before they would kick off their whirlwind nine-month marriage.

25 of 26

Hollywood Heavyweights

HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty

A-list buddies Jack Nicholson and the late Robin Williams showed off their Oscars in 1998 for their iconic films, As Good as It Gets and Good Will Hunting

26 of 26

Mother-Daughter Moment

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Joan and Melissa Rivers walked the red carpet in 2000 in sublime, glittery gowns.

