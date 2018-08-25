Black Swan's Vincent Cassel, 51, Weds Model Tina Kunakey, 21, in an Intimate French Ceremony

French actor Vincent Cassel is officially off the market!

The Black Swan star, 51, tied the knot with French model Tina Kunakey, 21, on Friday during an intimate ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, France, nearly 500 miles from Paris.

The couple looked overjoyed as they were photographed arriving at the venue. The Ocean’s Twelve actor looked mesmerized by Kunakey as he greeted her outside.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang strapless white gown with a plunging neckline and a princess skirt, while the groom wore a cream suit, pink dress shirt and dark sunglasses.

RELATED: From Claire & Andrew to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey IROZ GAIZKA/AFP/Getty

The newly married couple showed off their big smiles as they left the building, and shared a kiss outside.

The actor shared a photo of himself and Kunakey on Instagram with the caption, “OUI!❤️ #24aout2018💍.”

Cassel and Kunakey have been together since 2016 when they met in Biarritz, France. The model hinted at an engagement in May when she shared an Instagram photo of the two at a red carpet with a tell-tale engagement ring emoji.

Cassel was married to Italian actress Monica Bellucci from 1993 until their separation in 2013. The exes share two children: daughters Deva, 13, and Leonie, 8.

Cassel and Kunakey were featured on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy in which he admitted he never thought he’d remarry again.

“I thought: I was married, I have two little girls, I did what I had to do; so I will be single,” he said. “It was fun but after a while I realized that my life was empty. I did not expect to meet someone, but it happened. And this woman is much younger than I would have imagined.”

In addition, the actor expressed his desire to be a father again, saying, “Children are the most wonderful thing that exists. It is through children, my daughters and beyond that I have learned more things.”

“They help me understand myself,” he added.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, the actor said love was “not always fair.”

“I’m 52 and I’m getting married with a 21-year-old girl,” he said. “I’m very much in love and sure we are going to make babies.”