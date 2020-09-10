The horror-comedy will open in theaters Nov. 13

Vince Vaughn Plays a Serial Killer Who Body Swaps with a High School Girl in Freaky Trailer

Things are about to get Freaky.

On Thursday, Blumhouse Productions dropped its first look at the new body-swap serial killer comedy, Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and The Society's Kathryn Newton.

The upcoming thriller, from Happy Death Day's Christopher Landon, follows 17-year-old Millie (Newton), an "ordinary and boring" high school girl who switches bodies with her town's infamous serial killer, The Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn).

During her senior year, Millie becomes the next target of the killer, but things don't go to plan when The Butcher sets in on her murder.

After stabbing Millie with a mystical dagger, she doesn't die — instead, the film takes a Freaky Friday turn and Millie wakes up in The Butcher's body and vice versa.

Millie tries to convince her friends, played by Celeste O’Connor and Misha Osherovich, that it's really her trapped inside the middle-aged man's body and she needs their help as she has only 24 hours to reverse the curse.

But when The Butcher realizes that being trapped inside a teenage girl's body might be the best front for a serial killer, he plans the perfect homecoming slaughter spree and doesn't want to give up Millie's body.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer is complete with all kinds of killings, including one student being frozen in a cryotherapy chamber and another having their lower half sawed off in the woodshop classroom.

Landon co-wrote the dark comedy with Michael Kennedy. The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions with executive producers Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

The film also stars Katie Finneran, Dana Dori, Alan Ruck and Uriah Shelton.