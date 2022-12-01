Vince Vaughn Says He and Ben Stiller Are 'Open to' a 'Dodgeball' Sequel: 'We'll See Where It Goes'

"You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own," Vaughn said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

Published on December 1, 2022 10:17 PM
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, 2004
Photo: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Vince Vaughn is addressing all the Dodgeball sequel rumors.

At Wednesday's premiere for his upcoming film, Christmas with the Campbells — which he co-wrote and produced — Vaughn opened up about the prospect of doing a sequel to the 2004 film.

"They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," Vaughn, 52, told The Hollywood Reporter after Justin Long recently teased a possible sequel.

"I think Ben [Stiller] is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why?" Vaughn told THR.

Vaughn said sequels are more likely to be successful if they can stand on their own instead of regurgitating old jokes. "I think for all of us if it feels right and it's funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it's not, it's just another idea getting kicked around," he said.

He's not limiting his sequel options to just Dodgeball, though he admitted he's been cautious about doing them for good reason.

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY, Rip Torn, Stephen Root, Vince Vaughn, Alan Tudyk, Joel Moore, Chris Williams, Justin Long, 2004,
20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I've had so many movies that I've been fortunate with and I never jumped into the sequels for that reason," the Wedding Crashers actor said.

"Because I always felt like if you're just doing it because you think it's a way to get an audience, the problem is you're not going to feel good on the other side of it. So we've waited and I'm sure one of them will make sense, there's some continuation that will work," he said.

In October, Long said in an interview with ComicBook.com that he spoke with both Vaughn and Stiller, 57, about their varying interests in making a sequel to the original, which all three starred in and Stiller produced.

"Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince [Stiller] with his idea," Long, 44, said. "It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."

