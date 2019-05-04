Vince Vaughn Pleads No Contest in DUI Charge Nearly a Year After His Arrest

Vince Vaughn has pleaded no contest to an alcohol-related reckless driving misdemeanor charge stemming from a June 2018 arrest at a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California.

The 49-year-old actor was sentenced to summary probation for three years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

Vaughn was also ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program and pay an unspecified amount of fines. Additionally, while on probation, he cannot refuse a preliminary alcohol screening test.

The actor was also warned that if he drives under the influence again and a person is killed, he could be charged with murder.

Vaughn’s attorney entered the plea on his behalf.

Both a representative and an attorney for Vaughn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In September, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office released a statement confirming the charges brought against the Wedding Crashers star following his June 10 arrest.

Vaughn was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, all misdemeanors.

According to District Attorney’s office, if convicted as charged in September, Vaughn could have faced up to 360 days in county jail. This was Vaughn’s first DUI offense.

The actor’s mugshot was released hours after his arrest. The male passenger in Vaughn’s car was also reportedly booked for obstruction and public intoxication.

Vaughn was pulled over between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach at 2:40 a.m. at a DUI checkpoint, police previously confirmed to PEOPLE. According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said he refused to get out of his vehicle after being repeatedly asked.

Both the actor — who has 8-year-old daughter Locklyn Kyla and 5-year-old son Vernon Lindsay with wife Kyla Weber — and his passenger were released from jail after posting bail.

At the time, Sgt. Tim Zins clarified to CNN that Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more … delaying the investigation.”