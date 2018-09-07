Vince Vaughn Charged with Misdemeanor DUI Stemming From June Arrest

Vince Vaughn has been officially charged with a misdemeanor after he was arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California earlier this summer.

The Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s office released a statement confirming charges brought against the 48-year-old Wedding Crashers actor from his June 10 arrest.

Vaughn was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, all misdemeanors.

According to District Attorney’s office, if convicted as charged, Vaughn faces up to 360 days in county jail. This is Vaughn’s first DUI offense.

The actor’s mugshot was released hours after his arrest. Vaughn— whose male passenger was also reportedly booked for obstruction and public intoxication — is seen grinning in the photo. A rep for the actor couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Vince Vaughn Manhattan Beach Police Department/Getty

Vaughn was pulled over between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach at 2:40am at a DUI checkpoint, police previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Both the entertainer — who has 7-year-old daughter Locklyn Kyla and 4-year-old son Vernon Lindsay with wife Kyla Weber — and his passenger were released from jail after posting bail.

Sgt. Tim Zins later clarified to CNN that Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more … delaying the investigation.”