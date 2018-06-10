Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest in California

Vince Vaughn has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 48-year-old actor was taken into police custody on at 4 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan Beach, California, on a DUI and remained in custody just before 7 a.m., according to TMZ. He was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

This would be Vaughn’s first DUI offense if charged.

A source told TMZ that Vaughn was stopped at a checkpoint, which the Manhattan Beach Police Department posted about on social media earlier this week.

“The intent of the checkpoint is to encourage sober designated drivers. By publicizing these educational and enforcement efforts, the Manhattan Beach Police Department believes that drinking and driving and driving while unlicensed will be reduced,” authorities said in an announcement on Facebook of the checkpoint, which was in place from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 3 a.m.

The department continued, “Our ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to enforcement sends a clear message to those who still don’t heed the warning to designate a sober driver before celebrations begin. Simply put, ‘If you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested.'”