Vin Diesel Wishes Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow a Happy 21st Birthday: 'Love You Kid'

Vin Diesel made sure that the daughter of his late friend Paul Walker felt extra loved on her 21st birthday this week.

To celebrate Meadow Walker‘s milestone on Tuesday, Diesel shared a sweet snap of the birthday girl with his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline Sinclair, who the actor named after Paul.

Along with the picture, the Fast & Furious 9 actor included a touching caption, giving a glimpse into Diesel and Meadow’s heartwarming bond.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” the actor, 52, began.

“Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry,” he added sweetly.

“Love you kid,” he wrote, signing off the post as “Uncle Vin.”

Meadow was quick to reply to Diesel’s kind words.

“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels,” she responded, referencing Diesel’s children who she has called her angels in the past. “Love you.”

Paul died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15. As Paul and Diesel were close friends and Fast & Furious costars, Diesel remains a part of Meadow’s life.

In August, Meadow shared a sweet photo of herself embracing Diesel’s daughter, Hanina Sinclair.

“With my angel,” Meadow captioned the touching social media snap.

Diesel even shared that on Sept. 12 — which would have been Paul’s 46th birthday — Meadow checked in on the actor.

“Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha,” Diesel wrote in a lengthy Instagram post for the late actor’s birthday. “Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change… from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

“Guess what message I woke up to… your daughter,” he added. “Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.”